Number of daily Covid-19 infections expected to halve in about 3 weeks: PM Lee

In his national address on Mar. 24, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the government expects the number of daily infections to halve in about three weeks.

Cases will halve in three weeks

PM Lee gave an update on Singapore's Covid-19 situation.

"Over the last two weeks, daily new cases have been coming down," said PM Lee.

"Week on week, the ratio is now around 0.8," he said, referring to the weekly infection growth rate.

"At this rate, the number of daily infections will halve in about three weeks," he added.

On Mar. 23, Singapore recorded 8,749 local Covid-19 cases and 191 imported cases.

Achieved through "everyone's collective effort"

PM Lee said that the decreased infection rate was only achieved through "everyone's collective effort".

He commended Singaporeans for doing their part by getting vaccinated, abiding by safe management measures, self-testing and self-isolating when they test positive.

He also thanked businesses and essential workers for keeping Singapore's economy going despite supply chain and manpower disruptions.

"Most of all, I want to thank our healthcare workers. You made tremendous sacrifices, at a heavy personal cost pulling long shifts day after day, week after week since the start of the pandemic," he said.

Top image by Unsplash.