Back

No more passport stamps for visitors to S'pore as electronic visit passes issued instead

No more collecting passport stamps.

Ashley Tan | March 12, 2022, 03:50 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

All foreigners entering Singapore on short-term visit passes will no longer have their passport stamped.

Instead, they will be issued electronic visit passes (e-Pass).

This is part of the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) efforts to provide a "more secure, safer and more seamless immigration clearance" as Singapore gradually reopens its borders, the agency said in a press release on Mar. 12.

e-Pass provides greater convenience

e-Passes were first issued at Changi Airport in October 2021, but their issuance has been progressively extended to all checkpoints from Mar. 11.

Inked short-term visit pass endorsements on passports will gradually cease.

e-Passes will be issued to the email address that foreign visitors have declared in the SG Arrival Card after clearing immigration.

It will contain details of the visit pass granted, including the maximum number of day(s) of stay and the last day of stay allowed in Singapore.

The e-Pass will ensure that foreign visitors no longer need to worry about running out of pages for immigration stamps in their passports.

Retrieving their e-Pass information can also be done conveniently, via ICA’s e-Pass Enquiry Portal on the SG Arrival Card e-Service platform.

Foreign visitors simply need to input the Disembarkation/Embarkation (DE) number issued to them through the portal after they have submitted their SG Arrival Card application.

Proxy email address for family members without email accounts

ICA reminded foreign visitors to obtain a valid Singapore visa and the relevant entry approvals before entering Singapore.

They should also submit their SG Arrival Card within three days before the date of arrival in Singapore.

As the e-Pass will be sent to the email address indicated in the SG Arrival Card, foreign visitors are reminded to provide an accurate and valid email address in their SG Arrival Card submission.

Additionally, foreign visitors can provide a proxy email address on behalf of their family members who do not have email accounts.

The e-Pass is part of ICA’s New Clearance Concept (NCC), which will automate immigration clearance for all travellers.

The NCC will be operationalised at all checkpoints from 2023.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Mothership

Circulating photo alerts people to 'fake' CPF letter scam, CPF says letter actually real

Scam-ception.

March 12, 2022, 02:01 PM

Scientists report new hybrid of Omicron & Delta variant in several countries

The new recombinant variant is called 'Deltacron'.

March 12, 2022, 12:44 PM

3rd-gen owners of 100-year-old S'pore medicated oil brand say trust in products will keep business going

Lessons on Leadership: This century-old brand, which specialises in traditional remedies like medicated oils and balms, has been passed down to the third-generation of Tongs. Hoping to never stray too far away from the traditional products they sell, how will they continue to strive amongst young people today?

March 12, 2022, 12:16 PM

S'porean Ix Shen crosses border to Poland after travelling over 500km from Kyiv

"Safe and okay."

March 12, 2022, 12:13 PM

Up to 60% off gadgets & electronics at iShopChangi’s Online High-Tech Fair from March 10 to 23, 2022

At tax and duty-absorbed prices.

March 12, 2022, 12:00 PM

You can donate your extra mobile data to vulnerable seniors with GOMO by Singtel

Each data donation is 5GB.

March 12, 2022, 11:00 AM

New Circle Line MRT train from Spain has arrived in S'pore

Another 22 trains will be joining the fleet progressively.

March 12, 2022, 09:44 AM

'Ma, I want you to go on & help other people': S'porean mother starts YouTube channel after losing son to depression

School counsellor and mental health advocate Vickineswarie Jagadharan talks about her journey through grief, and her hopes to erase the stigma surrounding mental illness in Singapore.

March 12, 2022, 08:50 AM

M'sian, 37, jailed 9 weeks for firing his security officer gun while sitting on HarbourFront Centre toilet bowl

Most dangerous crap ever.

March 12, 2022, 03:12 AM

After alleged rape by 2 men at Pioneer Road, woman, 32, laid in own blood, found by passerby 5 hours later

She was found below the viaduct with her head and legs, and the floor around her, covered in and stained by blood.

March 12, 2022, 02:32 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.