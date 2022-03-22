Winners of S$100,000 S'pore Hunt The Mouse gold coin in 2019 win S$100,000 again in 2022

What's better than winning S$100,000? Winning S$100,000 twice.

Two men in Singapore won the Hunt The Mouse game back in 2019 and repeated their win again in February 2022 by finding the virtual gold coin, worth S$100,000, in Hunt The Mouse — Safe Distancing Edition.

Found the virtual gold coin on Feb. 16 at 9:06pm

Wesley and Shafiq first won the Hunt The Mouse grand prize in 2019, when they were 30 and 21 years old, respectively.

They did so after managing to find the S$100,000 gold coin by a tree in a private housing estate in Hougang.

They reportedly split the prize money with seven others who helped in their quest.

Three years later, on Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:06pm, 33-year-old Wesley and 24-year-old Shafiq repeated their win.

Together with four others on their team — some of whom were part of the previous winning team as well — they found the gold coin virtually "hidden" 796m below ground at the Skybridge at Queen's Close.

This year's safe distancing edition of Hunt The Mouse utilised hybrid physical and virtual game mechanics; players could get three hints per day on the gold coin's location, and then could search for it virtually or physically, "digging" for it by tapping and holding onto a button in the game.

How did they do it?

How did Wesley and Shafiq manage to find the gold coin — and S$100,000 — a second time?

In a series of videos posted on the social media channels of game organiser Sqkii, Wesley, Shafiq, and their teammate Yu Xin shared some of their strategies.

They explained that instead of being distracted by all of the hints, they decided to focus on a few hints that really mattered to narrow down the location.

Shafiq revealed that the "defining hint" for them was a hint that said: "Sqkii was reminded that sharing is caring."

From there, he deduced that the coin should be hidden somewhere along the Park Connector Network (PCN) because there are signs reminding people that it is a shared path for both cyclists and pedestrians.

From there, they walked along the entire PCN trying to find a location that fit all of the hints.

They also explained that within the team, they worked on deciphering the hints every single day.

Wesley explained:

"We are not all free 24/7 to find. Most of us are working, one way or another, or schooling. So, whenever you're free, whenever you feel like it, you spend time on it."

And how will the winners be spending their windfall?

Wesley, Shafiq, and Yu Xin will all be opting for the "boring answer", as Yu Xin said: savings and investments.

Top photos via Facebook/Sqkii.