Black horse seen casually exploring Bukit Timah mall

A black horse was spotted casually waltzing around The Grandstand in Bukit Timah on Mar. 22.

The horse's adventure was posted as Instagram Stories on The Grandstand's Instagram page.

Horse exploring the mall

It was first seen galloping on the greenery towards the shopping mall.

Horse gallivanting on road

It was then seen on the road, creeping up on a person walking to the bus stop.

Or perhaps it was just showing off its horsepower to the car behind it.

Horse at eatery

Then it was photographed standing outside a restaurant, apparently deciding on whether to have truffle fries or wings.

It seems like the horse didn't even get the chance to order anything, since it was brought back to its stable subsequently.

The horse was presumably escorted by a staff from one of the turf clubs in the vicinity.

Not the first horse

This isn't the first time a horse was seen prancing outside of its stable.

Top image from @thegrandstand_sg

Follow and listen to our podcast here