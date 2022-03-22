Back

Black horse seen casually exploring Bukit Timah mall

It's coming at you like a dark horse.

Fasiha Nazren | March 22, 2022, 06:48 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A black horse was spotted casually waltzing around The Grandstand in Bukit Timah on Mar. 22.

The horse's adventure was posted as Instagram Stories on The Grandstand's Instagram page.

Horse exploring the mall

It was first seen galloping on the greenery towards the shopping mall.

Video from @thegrandstand_sg

Horse gallivanting on road

It was then seen on the road, creeping up on a person walking to the bus stop.

Or perhaps it was just showing off its horsepower to the car behind it.

Horse at eatery

Then it was photographed standing outside a restaurant, apparently deciding on whether to have truffle fries or wings.

Photo from @thegrandstand_sg

It seems like the horse didn't even get the chance to order anything, since it was brought back to its stable subsequently.

The horse was presumably escorted by a staff from one of the turf clubs in the vicinity.

Photo from @thegrandstand_sg

Not the first horse

This isn't the first time a horse was seen prancing outside of its stable.

Top image from @thegrandstand_sg

Follow and listen to our podcast here

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.