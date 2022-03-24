Eateries in S'pore can seat up to 5 fully vaxxed persons without entry checks from Mar. 29

From Mar. 29, all F&B establishments in Singapore, including coffee shops and hawker centres, can seat up to five fully vaccinated persons per group without the need for full checks at entrances.

This was announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong during the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) press conference on Mar. 24.

According to Wong, the government recognises that some F&B operators, especially at coffee shops and hawker centres, might face difficulties implementing access control points and doing vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) checks on their customers.

Thus, instead of upfront checks at the entrances of these F&B establishments, Wong said that random spot checks will be conducted to ensure that only vaccinated persons are dining in.

Wong added that "the onus will be placed on the dining in individuals to abide by the rules, namely that they should be fully vaccinated. We hope this work is the operational burden for our F&B operators."

F&B places with entry checks can seat 10 diners per group

For F&B establishments that are able to implement VDS checks at their entrances, they will be allowed to seat up to 10 diners per group from Mar. 29.

This is in line with the increase in public social gatherings group sizes in Singapore.

