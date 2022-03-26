Back

Yishun GrabFood customer allegedly threatens to make delivery rider pay for order if not delivered by certain time

Very unreasonable.

Jane Zhang | March 26, 2022, 12:22 PM

When ordering food for delivery, there is typically a space to leave a note for the restaurant or delivery rider.

Some reasonable notes could be to ask for extra chilli, or to give the delivery rider instructions on how to get to an obscure unit.

One GrabFood customer, however, allegedly decided it was appropriate to use the note option to instruct the delivery rider to arrive by a specific time, or the rider would need to pay for the meal.

Unreasonable customer request

Photos posted to the Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community Facebook page showed a GrabFood order placed by a customer, who had gotten two items from Swensen's at Northpoint City.

Photos via Facebook/Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community.

The order was to be delivered to a condominium located about 2.6 kilometres from Northpoint City.

Here's what the customer wrote in their note to the rider:

Photos via Facebook/Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community.

The photos of the order details appear to have been taken at 4:24pm, which meant that the rider would only have 21 minutes left to fulfil the delivery.

Customer's behaviour criticised

The post's caption condemned the customer's actions, writing:

"No money to buy food let us know, we will give you a treat. Don’t come up with these type of tactics to get free food. Stay condominium and behave like cheapskate."

Many people in the comments section similarly voiced their anger and distaste at the customer's behaviour.

Photos via Facebook/Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community.

Some called the customer "cheap", juxtaposing their behaviour with the fact that they purportedly live in a condo:

Photos via Facebook/Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community.

Photos via Facebook/Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community.

Photos via Facebook/Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community.

Others suggested that the delivery rider who had received the order should just cancel it, in order to inconvenience the unreasonable customer.

Photos via Facebook/Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community.

Photos via Facebook/Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community.

Photos via Facebook/Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community.

Top photo via Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community Facebook page.

