Grab S'pore to impose additional S$0.50 on rides from Apr. 1 - May 31, 2022

All rides except Standard Taxi service.

Mandy How | March 28, 2022, 01:57 PM

Your Grab rides will be S$0.50 more expensive come Apr. 1, 2022.

The super app announced on Mar. 25 that they are introducing a temporary Driver Fee to help its drivers defray higher operating costs.

This is in addition to its ongoing commission rebate and fuel discount schemes, Grab added.

An additional S$0.50 will be added to all of Grab's transportation services, except Standard Taxi service,  from Apr 1 - May 31, 2022.

The extra sum will not be subject to commission.

More fuel discounts

Eligible drivers will also receive an additional one-time fuel discount at Caltex, on top of the existing 29 per cent CaltexGo discount.

This initiative will see up to 51 per cent off (based on 50L pumped) for the drivers.

A five per cent commission rebate for the first 199 completed trips will be granted to eligible drivers as well.

Similar move to Gojek

Gojek announced a similar move some days before Grab, where a temporary driver fee will be imposed on all trips (except GoTaxi) from Mar. 31 to May 31, 2022.

However, instead of a flat surcharge, Gojek's rate will be tiered according to the trip's distance:

  • Gojek trips less than 10km: +S$0.50

  • Gojek trips 10km and above: +S$0.80

The extra sum will also not be subjected to prevailing commission rates.

