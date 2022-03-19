Gojek to impose temporary driver fee of up to 80¢ from Mar. 31, 2022 to support drivers' earnings

Ride-hailing service Gojek will impose a temporary driver fee on all trips from Mar. 31, 2022.

Driver fee from S$0.50

According to a press release dated Mar. 19, the driver fee will be implemented to help support Gojek's driver partners' overall earnings amid rising operating costs and fuel prices in Singapore "resulting from the rapidly changing global situation".

Here's how much the driver fee costs:

Gojek trips less than 10km in distance: S$0.50

Gojek trips 10km and above in distance: S$0.80

The driver fee will be applied to GoCar, GoCar Premium and GoCar XL rides.

GoTaxi rides are exempted as fares are subjected to the taxi's meter.

The driver fee will remain in place for two months, until at least May 31, 2022.

The full amount of the fee will be retained by driver partners and will not be subjected to Gojek's prevailing commission rates.

Increased trip start fare

In addition, Gojek will be increasing its trip start fare by S$0.50 for all GoCar trips and S$0.80 on GoCar Premium and GoCar XL services.

Gojek added that all trips will remain eligible for Gojek's ongoing 925 promotion, where customers can get 50 per cent (capped at S$5) off five rides from 9am to 5pm on weekdays.

