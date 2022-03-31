Ex-SIA air stewardess shares economy flight hacks, like 'hidden' drinks menu & free cakes

If you're thinking of travelling soon for leisure, a former Singapore Airlines (SIA) stewardess Sheau Qian (@geiwosushi) has recently shared several insider "secrets" about her former employer, in a two-part series on TikTok.

In her videos, Sheau revealed some potentially lesser-known hacks, to get the most out of one's economy flight on SIA.

The TikTok videos, shared on Mar. 26 and Mar. 29 respectively, have since garnered over 35,000 reacts and over 400 comments.

The "hidden" drinks menu

The first TikTok video was all about the free in-flight booze and beverages.

Sheau shared that several friends had previously asked her questions about whether they had to pay for certain liquors on economy flights.

In fact, several liquor options are available for free.

Sheau said: "There is brandy, bourbon, whisky, vodka, gin, rum, beer (usually Tiger), Bailey's, [and] Singapore Sling."

You can also order cocktails, such as a Screwdriver or Gin and Tonic, if it tickles your fancy, and red or white wine.

For hot beverages, aside from the usual coffee and tea, you can change it up with green tea, jasmine tea, Milo, or even hot milk.

Sheau added: "They [SIA stewards and stewardesses] will definitely make it for you lah, because it's Singapore Airlines what."

There's also all sorts of carbonated drinks to choose from, as well as juices such as pineapple juice and tomato juice.

However, there is "no grape juice, guava juice, nor watermelon juice", clarified Sheau, so avoid ordering those.

Second servings and free cakes

In her second video, Sheau then addressed burning questions some had about the food on economy flights.

Top of mind was whether one could ask for a second serving, to which Sheau affirmed that one was indeed able to do so.

The caveat, however, is that this is "only if there are extras, and all the passengers are served".

Sheau added a pro-tip for those who wish to be served first in economy: "Request for a special meal."

The list of special meals in-flight can be found here:

To know of the snacks or meals SIA will be offering in-flight in advance, Sheau recommended that travellers check its digital menu online.

Longer flights appeared to list out a plethora of additional snacks, such as crunchy granola oat or honey bar and assorted muffins, on top of the usual cup noodles and biscuits.

Free cake is also on the menu, added Sheau:

"If you're flying on your birthday did you know that you can actually request for a birthday cake?"

According to Sheau, one can even request for a free honeymoon or anniversary cake, if it's not their birthday.

Just remember to request for the cake before your flight.

You can find the full TikToks here:

