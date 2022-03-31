Back

Ex-SIA air stewardess shares economy flight hacks, like 'hidden' drinks menu & free cakes

Pro-tip.

Lean Jinghui | March 31, 2022, 04:52 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you're thinking of travelling soon for leisure, a former Singapore Airlines (SIA) stewardess Sheau Qian (@geiwosushi) has recently shared several insider "secrets" about her former employer, in a two-part series on TikTok.

In her videos, Sheau revealed some potentially lesser-known hacks, to get the most out of one's economy flight on SIA.

The TikTok videos, shared on Mar. 26 and Mar. 29 respectively, have since garnered over 35,000 reacts and over 400 comments.

The "hidden" drinks menu

The first TikTok video was all about the free in-flight booze and beverages.

Sheau shared that several friends had previously asked her questions about whether they had to pay for certain liquors on economy flights.

Via @geiwosushi TikTok

In fact, several liquor options are available for free.

Sheau said: "There is brandy, bourbon, whisky, vodka, gin, rum, beer (usually Tiger), Bailey's, [and] Singapore Sling."

You can also order cocktails, such as a Screwdriver or Gin and Tonic, if it tickles your fancy, and red or white wine.

For hot beverages, aside from the usual coffee and tea, you can change it up with green tea, jasmine tea, Milo, or even hot milk.

Sheau added: "They [SIA stewards and stewardesses] will definitely make it for you lah, because it's Singapore Airlines what."

There's also all sorts of carbonated drinks to choose from, as well as juices such as pineapple juice and tomato juice.

However, there is "no grape juice, guava juice, nor watermelon juice", clarified Sheau, so avoid ordering those.

Via @geiwosushi TikTok

Second servings and free cakes

In her second video, Sheau then addressed burning questions some had about the food on economy flights.

Top of mind was whether one could ask for a second serving, to which Sheau affirmed that one was indeed able to do so.

The caveat, however, is that this is "only if there are extras, and all the passengers are served".

Sheau added a pro-tip for those who wish to be served first in economy: "Request for a special meal."

The list of special meals in-flight can be found here:

Via @geiwosushi TikTok

To know of the snacks or meals SIA will be offering in-flight in advance, Sheau recommended that travellers check its digital menu online.

Longer flights appeared to list out a plethora of additional snacks, such as crunchy granola oat or honey bar and assorted muffins, on top of the usual cup noodles and biscuits.

Via @geiwosushi TikTok

Free cake is also on the menu, added Sheau:

"If you're flying on your birthday did you know that you can actually request for a birthday cake?"

According to Sheau, one can even request for a free honeymoon or anniversary cake, if it's not their birthday.

Just remember to request for the cake before your flight.

Via @geiwosushi TikTok

You can find the full TikToks here:

@geiwosushi #stitch with @princessanna Knowing the hidden drinks menu!! 🍻🍸🍷 what drinks can you order? Is it free? Do you need to pay? #singaporeairlines #fyp ♬ original sound - OMGXIAOQIAN

@geiwosushi Reply to @_xiaotheng_ PART 2: 🍝🥪🍎🍬🍰🍦#fyp #singaporeairlines #tiktoksg ♬ original sound - OMGXIAOQIAN

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via @geiwosushi TikTok

Woman who lied about 3-yo dying of Covid-19 at KKH given conditional warning by POFMA Office

If she offends again within a 24-month period, she can be prosecuted for the original crime.

March 31, 2022, 04:51 PM

War in Ukraine reveals need for institutions in Asia to help avoid conflict & preserve peace: PM Lee

The war has damaged the international framework for law and order, he said.

March 31, 2022, 04:37 PM

More photos & video emerge of other cars using S'pore underpass for photo shoot

A trend.

March 31, 2022, 04:28 PM

Popular DLLM Lok Lok opens 2nd outlet in Jurong, operates till 4am from Tuesday to Sunday

Fried food at 3am.

March 31, 2022, 04:23 PM

Dog kept in crate in Jurong industrial area, owner says he's secret society member & unafraid of authorities

The dog welfare group said they have lodged reports with the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS) and the police.

March 31, 2022, 02:59 PM

S'poreans going to M'sia, read this: How to fulfil travel requirements

Requirements differ whether you're fully vaccinated or not.

March 31, 2022, 02:28 PM

IKEA S'pore makes paella relatively affordable with S$10.90 chicken paella & S$14.90 seafood paella

Only available on Wednesdays for a limited period.

March 31, 2022, 02:21 PM

Cava: New pet-friendly cafe in Upper Thomson with interesting brunch items

A place to chill when you're dog-tired.

March 31, 2022, 02:17 PM

Cyclist doesn't stop at Kembangan T-junction, gets hit by car, slides off bonnet, bicycle does sick flip, lands upright

Hi, I am a cyclist in Singapore and this is 'Jacka**'.

March 31, 2022, 02:02 PM

Jurong Bird Park has 2D1N 'Staycation with Flamingos' from June 2022, includes feeding sessions & guided tours

Wake up to a sea of pink.

March 31, 2022, 02:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.