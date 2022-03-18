Back

Free entry into Sentosa further extended till Sep. 30, 2022

Time for some fun in the sun.

Lean Jinghui | March 18, 2022, 01:41 PM

Once again, Sentosa is extending its free entry promotion -- this time, till Sep. 30, 2022.

Fifth time

It is the fifth time the resort island is extending its free entry promotion.

Previously, free entry into Sentosa was granted for visitors till Mar. 31, 2022.

If you're looking to make use of the promo, visitors can enter Sentosa for free via the following modes:

Sentosa Express

Guests with Ez-Link cards can simply tap and enter for free.

Guests without Ez-Link cards will have to approach a service ambassador to request for free entry.

Do note that the Sentosa Express will operate from 7am to 12am daily.

Driving in

All vehicles with a locally registered IU can simply drive through for free.

Vehicles with non-locally registered IU can drive in by tapping or inserting the Autopass Card on the card reader at the booth to enter for free.

However, there is no entry for motorcycles.

Walk or cycle

Alternatively, visitors can also walk or cycle into Sentosa for free, as part of the island's normal admission rules.

You can find out more here.

Bookings no longer needed for Sentosa beaches

On Mar. 14, the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) had also announced that beachgoers will no longer need to make bookings when visiting Sentosa's beaches on weekends and public holidays, with immediate effect.

Additionally, visitors are no longer required to make a booking to use the beach courts on weekends and public holidays.

