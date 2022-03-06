Back

Free entry into Sakura-themed Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay for CHAS cardholders till Mar. 11

Visitors can catch the Sakura floral display now.

Kayla Wong | March 06, 2022, 11:15 AM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Some CHAS (Community Health Assist Scheme) cardholders can enter the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay for free from now till Mar. 11.

According to the Gardens by the Bay website, the promotion is valid for blue and orange CHAS cards only.

The promotion was in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the nature park, which first opened in 2012.

Visitors will be able to catch the Sakura floral display featuring characters from the tokidoki, the Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand.

Where to exchange for the free ticket

Those eligible will have to present their CHAS card at the Friends of the Gardens centre to exchange for their tickets.

Each card is applicable for the exchange of one complimentary ticket. The number of free tickets given out are subject to available time slots on the day.

An adult ticket for Singapore residents usually costs S$20, while it costs senior citizens (60 years old and above) S$15, and children 12 years old and below S$12 to enter.

All images via Gardens by the Bay

