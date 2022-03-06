Milo S'pore giving away free Adidas bags when you buy Milo beverages until Mar. 27

Here's a sweet deal for all you Milo lovers.

Milo Singapore is giving away free Adidas bags if you purchase Milo products from selected supermarkets until Mar. 27.

Redeem Adidas duffel bags and backpacks

To redeem the bags, simply purchase S$35 or S$50 of Milo beverages from participating retailers in a single receipt.

These retailers include FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant and Cold Storage.

Then, bring the receipt to Redemption Roadshows, located at various supermarkets, to redeem the bags.

Buying S$35 of Milo beverages gets you an Adidas backpack worth S$30, which comes in either maroon or grey.

Purchasing S$50 of Milo beverages gets you an Adidas duffel bag worth S$45.

The fine print

Do note that certain Milo products do not qualify for this deal, such as "MILO Made in Australia Powder", or Milo snacks such as Milo nuggets and snack bars.

The full list of approved products can be found here.

Each person is limited to three bags each.

Bags are also given out on a first-come-first-serve basis, and while stocks last at each of the Redemption Roadshow counters.

Redemptions must also be made at the same retail chain of purchase. For example, FairPrice receipts will only be accepted at FairPrice Redemption Roadshows.

The full list of terms and conditions can be found here.

Roadshow locations and timings

Here is full list of Redemption Roadshow locations, and their respective dates and timings:

The deal also applies to online purchases and redemptions on Fairprice Online, Redmart and Shopee.

For more details for the online redemption, click here.

