Drone food delivery pilot from Sentosa to St John's Island till Apr. 9, 2022

Food can be delivered from restaurants and eateries in Sentosa to St John's Island in a drone food delivery service.

Drone food delivery

The drone food delivery pilot will run till Apr. 9, 2022.

The drone food delivery is piloted by ST Engineering and foodpanda, in partnership with Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).

According to a media release, the pilot will study the feasibility and operational requirements of such drone food deliveries, including the payment system for the service.

This pilot involves a select group of trial participants on St John's Island.

Participants will be able to order freshly prepared meals from participating F&B establishments in Sentosa via the foodpanda app.

From Tanjong Beach

The meals would be transported by foodpanda riders to the take-off point at Tanjong Beach, from where the meals will take a seven-minute flight to a designated delivery point on St John's Island.

The drone used for the pilot is ST Engineering's in-house drone, DrN-35, which comes with a payload of up to 10kg and a flight distance of up to 7km.

The drone's flight path will be away from popular areas on Sentosa or St John's Island as an additional safety measure.

Expansion into drone deliveries

The drone food delivery pilot is one of the innovation projects under the Sentosa x Enterprise Scheme, a scheme aimed at enhancing Sentosa's unique leisure offerings by providing opportunities for local enterprises to testbed innovative concepts and ideas on Sentosa.

This is also foodpanda's continuation of its expansion into drone deliveries, following a successful trial in Aug. 2020 where five packets of fried chicken were delivered to an offshore vessel.

Top image from foodpanda.

