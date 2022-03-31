Food delivery cyclist tries to shame woman for not giving way in AMK, gets slammed instead

A video purportedly showing a food delivery rider off-camera filming and confronting a female pedestrian in Ang Mo Kio in broad daylight has been put up online.

The 1-minute video was shot by the food delivery rider, in an apparent attempt to shame the woman, whom he accused of not giving way to him.

The incident occurred on March 30, 2022.

What delivery rider said

In the video, the delivery rider could be heard hurling ad hominem insults at the woman, who appeared calm, and even at one point, posing for the camera as she did not appear intimidated.

With her was a child in school uniform.

The woman was carrying a school bag.

The delivery rider, who was apparently riding a bicycle on the pedestrian walkway at that time, said to the woman: "Open up your mask why you scared? You got no balls?"

"Are you an idiot or what?"

The delivery rider then followed her to the pedestrian crossing where the woman waited to cross the road.

Surrounding them were other pedestrians and some school-going children in uniform.

They were within earshot of the food delivery rider and were aware of the commotion, as seen from the video.

Woman responded: "Push"

In response to the man's demands that she stopped to engage him, the woman said, while gesturing with her hands in front of her: "Push."

This was taken to mean that she wanted the delivery rider to push his bicycle instead of ride it along the footpath.

The delivery rider, who remained aggressive in speech, said as he sounded more incensed: "What push?"

"Study so hard, so stupid."

"Find fault with food delivery guy, very good."

When the lights turned green and the woman walked away, the delivery rider said: "So, you're afraid? No guts?"

The woman's child appeared to look back at the man but continued crossing the road before the video cut off.

Responses

Responses to the video were unanimously against the food delivery rider.

Those who commented slammed the man for his conduct by accosting a woman with a child in broad daylight, and using ad hominem attacks on her.

He was also accused of being unruly and for invading her personal space by using a camera to film proceedings, which ultimately backfired on him as the footage cast the delivery rider in a bad light.

Some commenters also noted that the woman did not even bother to engage the man or film him in return because he was not worth her time.

Follow and listen to our podcast here