Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died. He was 50.

No cause of death has been revealed.

No immediate details about how Hawkins died was released, but the band said in a statement on Saturday, March 26 that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss”.

Band on tour

Foo Fighters were on tour in South America and had shows booked until the end of 2022, including five stadium shows in Australia in November and December.

They had been scheduled to play in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday night.

They played their last show at a festival in San Isidro, Argentina, on Sunday.

Hawkins was probably the most prominent member of Foo Fighters after front man Dave Grohl.

Most recent album

Foo Fighters recently released a horror-comedy film Studio 666, in which a demonic force in a house the band is staying in seizes Grohl and makes him murderous.

In the film, Hawkins and other members of the band, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, are killed off one by one.

The film’s premise came out of their work on their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, at a home in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

The album was released in 2021.

Spent three decades in Foo Fighters

Hawkins was the Foo Fighters’ drummer for 25 of the band’s 28 years, taking over from original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.

Born Oliver Taylor Hawkins in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972, Hawkins was raised in Laguna Beach, California.

He spent the mid-1990s as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette before Grohl asked him to join the Foo Fighters.

Hawkins' first album with the Foo Fighters was 1999’s There Is Nothing Left To Lose.

It’s the second time Grohl has experienced the death of a close bandmate.

Grohl was the drummer for Nirvana when Kurt Cobain died in 1994.

Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and their three children Oliver, Annabella and Everleigh.

Tributes for Hawkins have poured in from fellow musicians.

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

