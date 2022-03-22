Ferrero Rocher ice cream on stick now available in S'pore

Ferrero Rocher now comes in the form of ice cream on a stick.

The ice cream has been available in Europe since last summer.

Good news, the Ferrero Rocher ice cream is now available in Singapore too.

More specifically, they can be found at NTUC FairPrice Finest outlets.

Flavours and price

The sweet treat comes in two flavours - Ferrero Rocher Classic and Ferrero Rocher Dark.

The Raffaello flavour, which is white chocolate and coconut, is not available in Singapore.

A box of four sticks is priced at S$12.95.

How it looks and tastes

If you are curious, here's how the dark version looks.

The ice cream is palm-sized, and there is no hazelnut or wafer inside the ice cream.

You can taste the richness of a Ferro Rocher chocolate, and it reminded me of Magnum ice creams.

Available at all FairPrice Finest outlets soon

The product was sighted at various corners of FairPrice Finest at Waterway Point in Punggol. Very well stocked.

In response to Mothership's query, a FairPrice spokesperson said that the products would be progressively made available at all FairPrice Finest outlets this week.

All images by Mothership

Follow and listen to our podcast here