Up to 75% of employees can return to workplace from Mar. 29: PM Lee

Up from the current 50 per cent.

Low Jia Ying | March 24, 2022, 11:44 AM

Up to 75 per cent of employees who can work from home (WFH) are allowed to return to the workplace from next Tuesday, Mar. 29.

This was announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his televised address to the nation on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore on Thursday (Mar. 24).

This is an increase from the current level of 50 per cent of employees working from home who are allowed to return to the workplace.

"Decisive step forward"

The increase in the number of employees returning to the workplace is among other safe management measures that will be relaxed from Mar. 29.

Lee also announced that social gatherings will be increased to 10 per group, and mask wearing outdoors will now be optional.

Lee said the relaxation of these measures are part of a "decisive step forward" for Singapore to live with Covid-19.

