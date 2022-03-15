Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to duel, winner takes Ukraine

Elon Musk, 50, the world's richest man, challenged Russian president Vladimir Putin, 69, to a fight, with the winner taking Ukraine.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Musk issued the challenge to a duel on March 14.

The billionaire and founder of electric car company Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX took to Twitter to see if the Russian leader would test his mettle in person rather than through his country's occupying forces.

"I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine," Musk wrote.

"Do you accept this fight?" he added in Russian, directly addressing the official English-language Twitter account of the 69-year-old president.

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Musk said he's 'absolutely serious'

One of Musk's 77 million followers responded that the Tesla founder might not have thought this through.

Musk replied that he was "absolutely serious".

"If Putin could so easily humiliate the west, then he would accept the challenge. But he will not," he added.

AFP reported that Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted a mocking response on Telegram, saying: "Elon Musk: I wouldn't advise you to test your strength against Putin."

"Your weight categories are too different," said Kadyrov.

Background

The South African-born Musk has been vocal about his support for Ukraine.

He tweeted, "Hold strong Ukraine", earlier in March.

He also offered "my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this" war, besides his Starlink internet satellite to Ukrainians.

Musk's eccentricity is on full show on Twitter.

He previously compared Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler in a message supporting opponents of Covid-19 restrictions.

Musk later deleted the post.

