S'pore electricity tariffs up 10% as Ukraine war persists

Electricity bills for most Singapore households will go up over the next three months from April to June 2022.

Electricity tariff is going up by about 10 per cent due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, grid operator SP Group on March 31.

The electricity tariff for the period April 1 to June 30 will be 27.94 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), excluding the goods and services tax (GST).

The current rate is 25.44 cents per kWh.

The hike averages 2.49 cents per kWh, or 9.9 per cent, compared with the previous quarter, SP Group said.

This is almost double the increase over the last three months.

A four-room flat typically consumes about 349 kWh of electricity a month.

SP Group said households living in a four-room public housing flat can expect their average monthly electricity bill to go up by S$8.73, excluding GST.

"The increase is mainly due to higher energy cost arising from significantly higher global gas and oil prices exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine," it explained.

In a separate statement on the same day, City Energy said the gas tariff for households in the next quarter will rise to 21.66 cents per kWh excluding GST, up from 20.21 cents per kWh.

What makes up electricity tariff?

Electricity tariffs every quarter are reviewed by SP Group based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

Four components make up the electricity tariff.

The energy costs component is adjusted quarterly to reflect changes in the cost of fuel and power generation, which is paid to generation companies, SP Group said.

The fuel cost is the cost of imported natural gas that is linked to oil prices by commercial contracts.

The cost of power generation mainly covers the costs of operating the power stations, such as the manpower and maintenance costs, as well as the capital cost of the stations.

Another component is the network costs and market support services fees paid to SP Group.

There is also the market administration and power system operation fees paid to the energy market company and power system operator.

