Asians keel over as British etiquette expert eats rice with fork & knife

Alfie Kwa | March 25, 2022, 01:54 PM

Lucy Challenger, a woman claiming to be a "British etiquette expert", put up a TikTok video on how to eat rice "in a formal setting".

Ever since it was posted online, the rice-eating video has been getting a rise out of Asians as the woman ate the white carbs with a fork and knife.

How to eat rice

Challenger gives etiquette tips to her 265,700 followers via videos on the platform.

In one of Challenger's videos, which was reposted on Facebook, she explained how to eat rice in a formal setting and how to not scoop rice and "shovel it" into your mouth.

She said:

"In formal western dining, what we aim to do is push the rice onto the top of the fork and then neatly place it into your mouth."

She did this by using a knife to push the rice onto the fork.

And if you eat rice with other food, she advised pushing the other food with the rice onto the fork.

The TikTok video appears to have been taken down.

Slammed

Commenters, mostly from Asia, slammed Challenger for her method of eating rice.

One commenter wrote:

"Let Asians show you how to eat rice!

1. Eat with your hands

2. Eat with chopsticks. I’m surprised you didn’t use chopsticks.

3. Use a spoon to scoop the rice."

Another said: "I'm Asian and nooo way I'd eat that way hahaha. I'd clean man hands and use it to shove the rice in my mouth haha."

How to eat fruits

Even though commenters who grew up eating rice were griping over the demonstration of eating rice properly, it has to be noted that Challenger has always been specifically addressing formal dining etiquette issues.

Besides eating rice, Challenger also taught her followers how to eat other foods like fruits.

In two separate videos, she showed how to eat grapes and a banana.

On Mar. 24, Challenger posted a video on how to eat a grape -- with a knife and fork.

@lucychallengerofficial Reply to @lebomsweli How to eat grapes! 🍇 #british #etiquette #etiquettetips #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ #thefixer #trend #trending #viral #tiktok #learnontiktok #learn #advice #guide #dining #food #cutlery #eating #manners #polite #western #grapes #children #safety ♬ original sound - Lucy Challenger

"Spear the grape with a fork and cut the grape lenght wise... And now you simply place the grape in your mouth."

Image from Lucy Challenger/TikTok.

In December 2021, she made another video on how to eat a banana.

Challenger stated: "You should never peel and hold a banana. Always use a knife and fork and a plate."

Image from Lucy Challenger/TikTok.

Image from Lucy Challenger/TikTok.

Top images from Lucy Challenger/TikTok.

