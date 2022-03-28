Back

S$88 free-flow durian buffet & introduction course in Lavender, includes Musang King, D24 & more

Become a durian expert.

Fasiha Nazren | March 28, 2022, 04:37 PM

A durian cafe in Lavender, Durian BB, has an all-you-can-eat durian party till Apr. 30.

Called the DurianBB Party, it is a 90-minute durian experience that consists of two parts.

Durian introduction and tasting

The first part of the experience is a 30-minute durian introduction and tasting session hosted by Dato Paul, the president of the Durian Exporter Association of Malaysia.

Photo from DurianBB's website.

Visitors will learn several durian facts and everything else they need to know about durians.

This part of the session also includes a tasting platter of Malaysian durians like Old Tree Mao Shan Wang, Tan Sri XO, Tekka and up to three other selected durian types of the day.

Photo from DurianBB's website.

60-minute durian buffet

This is followed by a 60-minute durian buffet featuring these durian varieties: D78 Sweetie, D24 Tan Sri XO and D197 Musang King.

According to a review by @karhingc, one only has to wave the durian flag of their choice to get another serving.

S$88 per pax

In line with safe management measures, diners are expected to be fully vaccinated, wear a mask when not eating, practice social distancing and no intermingling between groups.

Here's the price list for the DurianBB Party:

  • One pax: S$88

  • Two pax: S$148 (S$74 per pax)

  • Three pax: S$208 (S$69.33 per pax)

  • Four pax: S$248 (S$62 per pax)

  • Five pax: S$298 (S$59.60 per pax)

Bookings can be made here.

Details

462 Crawford Lane #01-65, Singapore 190462.

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 2pm - 10pm

Top image from Google Maps and DurianBB.

