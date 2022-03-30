Back

Durex S'pore launching streetwear collection on Apr. 1 to keep other parts of your body covered

Probably an April Fool's joke.

Mandy How | March 30, 2022, 04:26 PM

In what is probably an April Fool's joke, Durex is launching its collection of unisex streetwear on Apr. 1, 2022.

The condom brand has designed "Gen Z staples" of an oversize white slogan tee, statement socks, a casual tote bag, and bucket hat.

No latex suits, thankfully, as Durex is diversifying from their usual "well-fitted menswear", so to speak.

But what's the link between streetwear and condoms? The range is supposed to "empower individuals to make their condom purchases bolder and in style", according to the brand.

Even if they're not actually for sale, one can appreciate the witty slogans that come on the apparel—“Safe Tee First” for the tee, and “Wrap That Head” for the bucket hat.

Photo via Durex

No other details (e.g. prices) are currently available. Because the collection is probably not real.

And we keep saying that because Durex has a track record of pulling April Fool's pranks, although it's typically just flavoured condoms.

Top image via Durex

