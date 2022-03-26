Back

Duckland customer returns to restaurant to pay for bill

No police report was made.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 26, 2022, 03:21 PM

The customer who walked away without paying at Duckland PLQ Mall has returned to settle the bill, Tunglok Group updated in a Mar. 25 Facebook post.

No police report made

The F&B group said that the same manager who interacted with the man during the incident also attended to him this time round.

They had a "cordial conversation" where the man provided his feedback about the duck.

The restaurant initially wanted to prepare a half duck for the man, but the customer declined as he was in a rush to leave.

TungLok Group also mentioned that no police report was made on the incident, even though the restaurant had earlier said that they would be doing so.

Duck fat adjusted with customers' feedback

TungLok Group also responded in detail to the man's feedback on the duck.

"He recalled having visited another branch of Duckland about two years ago and remembered the Irish duck to be fattier then. Hence he doubted that the duck he ordered this time was from Ireland," the post read.

TungLok Group added that they were "glad" to acknowledge his feedback, and that the man was right in that Irish ducks are fattier.

"Kudos to him! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," the restaurant cheered quite exuberantly this time round.

However, technological advancements in cooking equipment now allow for better control over the amount of fat in the ducks served, the restaurant noted.

Based on regular feedback from the restaurant's customers, the fats retained in the duck have been adjusted during the cooking process.

Duckland added that they would try to prepare the ducks to a customer's liking if given advanced notice.

You can read their full post here:

Background

The incident on Mar. 23 had occurred after the customer claimed that the Irish duck he was served was not actually Irish.

This was refuted by both the service staff and manager that attended to him then.

He had ordered a half-sized Roast Irish Duck, which costs S$35.

Shortly after the incident went public, the Irish Duck Company (IDC), an exclusive distributor of Irish ducks, confirmed that Duckland serves only Irish ducks.

