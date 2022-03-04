Back

Japan's Don Quijote store operator pledges support & job opportunities for 100 Ukrainian refugee families

Housing arrangements and other details are still being worked out.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 04, 2022, 01:47 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Japan's Pan Pacific International, formerly known as Don Quijote Holdings, said it would provide financial support and job opportunities for 100 refugee families from Ukraine.

According to The Japan Times, the company is still working out details such as housing arrangements and would consider working with other companies to support refugees fleeing from Ukraine.

This comes after Japan announced that they would take in people fleeing Ukraine, considering options to work around "stringent coronavirus-related entry curbs".

According to Nikkei Asia, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is focusing initially on Ukrainians with family or friends in Japan.

It will, however, not limit entry to that group, Kishida said.

Image from Getty

S'pore to extend VTL to Penang, Bali, all Indian cities, Greece & Vietnam from Mar. 16, 2022

More families can reunite, more places you can consider travelling to.

March 04, 2022, 12:52 PM

Sengkang neighbours beautify HDB common corridor with paintings & plants together

A new homebuyer was sold on the neighborliness immediately.

March 04, 2022, 12:48 PM

Putin: Military advance in Ukraine 'going to plan'

Russia will press on.

March 04, 2022, 12:34 PM

S'pore Red Cross raises about S$2 million in 1 week, first tranche of aid arrives in Ukraine

Monetary donations are encouraged as it provides more flexibility for Red Cross to respond on the ground.

March 04, 2022, 12:19 PM

This 70-year-old S’porean runs the last 2nd-hand bookstore in Orchard Rd, ministers & judges among customers

Over 40 years of experience right here.

March 04, 2022, 11:59 AM

'Majulah Singapura': Ukraine's UN Ambassador thanks S'pore, a 'small nation' but 'brave as a tiger'

"Teeny nation, small nation, brave as a tiger, when it comes to the principles."

March 04, 2022, 11:49 AM

Ukrainian policeman's entire family of 5 shot dead by Russian troops while out on patrol

His parents, wife and 2 children were killed while trying to flee from Kherson city.

March 04, 2022, 11:43 AM

'I don’t want Ukraine’s history to be a legend about 300 Spartans. I want peace.' Ukraine's President Zelensky

He also expressed confidence in his military and those defending Ukraine.

March 04, 2022, 11:08 AM

New S'pore food delivery app to fulfil single orders islandwide for small flat fee. Too good to be true?

We try it for ourselves. #NotSponsored

March 04, 2022, 10:06 AM

'Worst is to come': Putin refuses to change course as Russian invasion of Ukraine expected to get bloodier

A high number of civilian casualties are expected.

March 04, 2022, 10:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.