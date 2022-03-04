Japan's Don Quijote store operator pledges support & job opportunities for 100 Ukrainian refugee families

Japan's Pan Pacific International, formerly known as Don Quijote Holdings, said it would provide financial support and job opportunities for 100 refugee families from Ukraine.

According to The Japan Times, the company is still working out details such as housing arrangements and would consider working with other companies to support refugees fleeing from Ukraine.

This comes after Japan announced that they would take in people fleeing Ukraine, considering options to work around "stringent coronavirus-related entry curbs".

According to Nikkei Asia, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is focusing initially on Ukrainians with family or friends in Japan.

It will, however, not limit entry to that group, Kishida said.

Image from Getty