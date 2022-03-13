MPs Denise Phua & Louis Ng respond to rescue pleas for cat stuck on Jalan Besar condo roof for 7 days

A cat was stuck on the roof of the Petain Court apartment complex along Petain Road for about seven days.

The claim was made by Facebook user Janice Lim, who uploaded a four-second long video of the cat meowing on the roof on March 12, to the Facebook group Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats.

MP Denise Phua responds to post

The post subsequently elicited a response from Denise Phua on March 13, one of the MPs for Jalan Besar GRC.

In response to a netizen who tagged her, Phua said that she was working on contacting the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) with the help of MP Louis Ng, after the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) did not respond to her call.

Phua then added that AVS was on the matter and that a boom lift was needed.

A trap will be used to rescue the cat instead of a boom lift

However, Lim subsequently said that a boom lift will not be activated, sharing a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation with an NParks officer, who said that a trap will be used instead.



This was followed by a comment from Ng who reaffirmed that he had contacted AVS along with Phua and that the agency was working on the matter.

Lim then put up another comment in which she said that NParks had sent two contractors who had managed to gain access to the complex's roof via a residential unit and that they had since set up a cat trap with food.

In addition, the cage is being monitored with a CCTV.

Mothership has reached out to AVS for further information on the matter.

In response to Mothership's queries, Phua replied that she was informed of the issue today and called Ng to ask if ACRES could help.

However, as ACRES mainly deals with wildlife, the two of them contacted AVS who have since brought the situation under control with the deployment of a trap and a bait.

