Back

MPs Denise Phua & Louis Ng respond to rescue pleas for cat stuck on Jalan Besar condo roof for 7 days

A boom lift was initially floated as a means of rescuing the cat, but this has since been dropped in favour of a trap.

Matthias Ang | March 13, 2022, 08:15 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A cat was stuck on the roof of the Petain Court apartment complex along Petain Road for about seven days.

The claim was made by Facebook user Janice Lim, who uploaded a four-second long video of the cat meowing on the roof on March 12, to the Facebook group Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats.

Source: Screenshot from Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook

Source: Screenshot from Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook

MP Denise Phua responds to post

The post subsequently elicited a response from Denise Phua on March 13, one of the MPs for Jalan Besar GRC.

In response to a netizen who tagged her, Phua said that she was working on contacting the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) with the help of MP Louis Ng, after the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) did not respond to her call.

Source: Source: Screenshot from Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook

Phua then added that AVS was on the matter and that a boom lift was needed.

Source: Screenshot from Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook

A trap will be used to rescue the cat instead of a boom lift

However, Lim subsequently said that a boom lift will not be activated, sharing a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation with an NParks officer, who said that a trap will be used instead.

Photo by Janice Lim via Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook

This was followed by a comment from Ng who reaffirmed that he had contacted AVS along with Phua and that the agency was working on the matter.

Source: Screenshot from Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook

Lim then put up another comment in which she said that NParks had sent two contractors who had managed to gain access to the complex's roof via a residential unit and that they had since set up a cat trap with food.

In addition, the cage is being monitored with a CCTV.

Source: Screenshot from Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook

Photo by Janice Lim via Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook

Mothership has reached out to AVS for further information on the matter.

In response to Mothership's queries, Phua replied that she was informed of the issue today and called Ng to ask if ACRES could help.

However, as ACRES mainly deals with wildlife, the two of them contacted AVS who have since brought the situation under control with the deployment of a trap and a bait.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top collage left screenshot from Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook, right image via Google Streetview

2 customers allegedly smash plate, threaten to beat up staff at Fat Po near Punggol container park

Their behaviour was witnessed by many diners on Saturday night.

March 14, 2022, 03:41 AM

Sheng Siong CEO & wife help pack meat for Tanglin Halt outlet after 4 employees down with Covid-19

Customers did not recognise Lim who was dressed in the same uniform as his employees.

March 13, 2022, 10:45 PM

Why are red packets & certain papers more difficult to recycle?

Reduce the use of paper, then reuse and recycle when possible.

March 13, 2022, 09:52 PM

Anwar congratulates BN for Johor election victory, says low voter turnout can threaten 'democratic process'

Turnout for the election was 55 per cent, compared to 83 per cent for the Johor state election in 2018.

March 13, 2022, 09:07 PM

Meet Irene Zhao, the influencer who's moving to NFTs so she can stop selling IG ads to followers

Content creators who just want to make a quick buck off NFTs will not be successful, Zhao believes.

March 13, 2022, 08:46 PM

China records highest daily Covid-19 cases in two years, twice the number from previous day

On Mar. 12, China reported 3,393 new Covid-19 cases.

March 13, 2022, 07:11 PM

7 things I’d like to receive as housewarming gifts once I get my own HDB flat

FYI, friends and family.

March 13, 2022, 06:26 PM

UK man, 19, who works at Subway, goes to Ukraine to fight Russians with zero military background

He signed up with the Ukrainian forces for two years.

March 13, 2022, 06:13 PM

4m-tall Chupa Chups lollipop, playground & carousel at Changi Airport T3 until May 3, 2022

Another photo op display is located near the pop-up retail store at Basement 2.

March 13, 2022, 05:16 PM

Ukraine accuses Russia of killing 7 civilians, including child, in evacuation convoy near Kyiv

Ukraine also said 1,300 of their troops have been killed.

March 13, 2022, 02:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.