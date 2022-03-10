Dengue cases in S'pore rising sharply, 12 high-risk clusters including Woodlands & Beauty World estates

The National Environment Agency (NEA) warns that weekly reported dengue cases are rising sharply in Singapore.

Sharp jump in weekly dengue cases

The weekly number of reported dengue cases this year has climbed steadily in the past eight weeks, with a sharp jump in the latest week.

264 dengue cases were recorded in the week ending Mar. 5.

This was 65 more cases than the previous week, said NEA in a press release.

As of the week ending Mar. 5, there have been more than 1,500 reported dengue cases this year.

"Urgent collective community effort is needed to drastically reduce mosquito breeding habitats and slow down the rise in the number of dengue cases," said NEA.

NEA noted concern that the high Aedes aegypti mosquito population detected in the community has increased by about nine per cent in January 2022 compared to January 2021.

The agency also said that the previously uncommon dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3) is currently circulating.

Together with the sizeable proportion of people staying in and working from home, this may lead to a surge in dengue cases in the coming months, NEA added.

"NEA therefore urges members of the public and other stakeholders to stay vigilant and not let their guard down, as dengue remains a serious public health threat," said the press release.

12 high-risk clusters

As of Mar. 7, NEA reports 53 active dengue clusters, with 12 red clusters located at:

Denham Close / Dunearn Road / Hua Guan Avenue

Chun Tin Road / De Souza Avenue

Chun Tin Road / Upper Bukit Timah View

Woodlands Industrial Park E2, E4

Woodlands Drive 17

Grove Drive / Holland Grove Drive

Jalan Mas Kuning

Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace

Kranji Road

Blandford Drive

Eng Kong Crescent

Woodlands Sector 1

Red clusters refer to high-risk areas with 10 or more cases.

DENV-3 has been detected in 10 of the 12 large dengue clusters.

New dengue alert banners

NEA will be deploying new dengue alert banners to inform residents, community partners and key stakeholders to take preventive measures against mosquito breeding.

A new purple-coloured banner will be added to NEA’s existing Dengue Community Alert System.

They can be found in areas with persistently high Aedes aegypti mosquito population.

Regardless of whether or not the purple alert banners are deployed, residents are advised to be vigilant and take preventive measures against mosquito breeding, including doing the Mozzie Wipeout at least once a week to remove stagnant water, said NEA.

Residents and premises operators can check the NEA website regularly or use the myENV app to receive notifications on these areas.

