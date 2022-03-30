Back

S'pore delivery rider, 41, allegedly punches 59-year-old taxi driver in the face & waist after being honked at

Police investigation is ongoing.

Low Jia Ying | March 30, 2022, 05:50 PM

A delivery rider in Singapore was arrested after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver in Choa Chu Kang on Mar. 26, reported Shin Min Daily News (SMDN).

The delivery rider reportedly punched the taxi driver four times, thrice on the face and once on the waist, and fled the scene.

The rider then returned 10 minutes later to apologise, and was later arrested by police.

Photo via Shin Min Daily News.

Taxi driver honked at delivery rider for switching lanes abruptly

Sharing his account with SMDN, the 59-year-old taxi driver said he was driving his taxi down Choa Chu Kang Crescent when a delivery rider on a motorcycle suddenly switched lanes, and narrowly avoided a collision with the taxi.

The incident occured at around 5pm on Mar. 26, near the bus stop opposite Block 666 at Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

The taxi driver, Lin Qing Hui, then sounded his horn at the delivery rider.

The rider, 41, flashed Lin his middle finger in response.

Lin honked again, and this time the rider overtook the taxi, got off his motorcycle and walked towards Lin.

Photo via Shin Min Daily News.

Escapes when passer-by calls police, but returns 10 minutes later to apologise

Assuming that the delivery rider wanted to talk, Lin then rolled down his car window.

Without saying a word, the rider punched Lin three times across the face.

As Lin ducked towards the passenger seat to avoid getting hit, the rider punched him once again in the waist.

The commotion caught the attention of a passer-by, who called the police.

Seeing this, the rider sped off on his motorcycle, only to return 10 minutes later to apologise.

By that time, the police had already arrived.

The rider wanted to apologise to Lin, but Lin said that was not necessary, and told him to explain what had happened to the police instead.

SMDN confirmed with the police that they were notified of the assault at 4:54pm, and that Lin was conveyed to the hospital.

The police also confirmed that they arrested the delivery rider, a 41-year-old man, for public nuisance.

Investigations are ongoing.

Taxi driver's right cheek still swollen

Lin told SMDN that he sought treatment from a doctor and is recovering at home.

When SMDN interviewed Lin on Mar. 28, two days after the incident, Lin's right cheek was still red and swollen.

Lin said he was still in pain.

Lin also shared his takeaway from this incident:

"I've learnt that the next time something like this happens, don't lower the car windows."

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

