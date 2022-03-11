Back

1 of the 9 family members dies after PMD fire at New Upper Changi Road flat

Three people were found unconscious in a room.

Belmont Lay | March 11, 2022, 02:15 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

One of the nine family members who lived in a New Upper Changi Road flat where a fire broke out on March 9 has died.

The update on the condition of one of those injured was provided on March 10 by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is the Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC.

Heng said a family of nine lived in the fourth-storey flat.

He added that he had visited the family, who has since been given a temporary space to stay, and found out that one of those rescued from the flat had passed away.

"My sincere condolences for their loss," Heng said.

The incident

Preliminary investigations indicated the cause of the fire was of electrical origin from a personal mobility device (PMD) that was charging in the living room at the time of the incident, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said after the "raging" fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

There were also two power assisted bicycles at the scene -- one in the unit and another outside.

One of the occupants, who had self-evacuated with a baby, informed firefighters about people who did not leave the burning unit.

Three people were found unconscious and subsequently rescued from a room.

A woman from a neighbouring unit also suffered burn injuries on her shoulder while self-evacuating.

A total of four people were taken to Changi General Hospital and Singapore General Hospital.

All photos via SCDF Facebook

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'porean Ix Shen reaches western Ukrainian city Lviv with wife, both 'safe & ok'

Shen also shared that he feels guilty to be drinking cappuccino in Lviv, and walking in the park.

March 11, 2022, 01:34 PM

Her job as a Police Officer encompasses both hard work & ‘heart work’

Apart from safeguarding Singapore, Inspector Norhafizah also provides counselling support to some of her colleagues who may be going through emotional upheavals or periods of stress.

March 11, 2022, 12:45 PM

Facebook, Instagram allowing users to say death to Putin, call for violence against Russian soldiers

Changes in policy regarding permissible speech.

March 11, 2022, 12:19 PM

S'pore Food Agency recalls kueh from 2 local producers

Benzoic acid, a prohibited food additive, was detected in the kueh.

March 11, 2022, 11:51 AM

2 Ukrainian men defuse bomb with just bare hands & water

The specialists had steady hands, and clearly nerves of steel, despite the active shelling in the region.

March 11, 2022, 10:21 AM

Russian soldiers could freeze to death in convoy of metal tanks due to cold snap in Ukraine

Temperatures could hit -20°C.

March 11, 2022, 03:00 AM

Istana police guards stop traffic for 2 mins to let 16 otters cross road outside Plaza Singapura

VIP otters.

March 11, 2022, 12:59 AM

M'sian politicians argue: S'pore more developed as there’s no Umno-BN. If S'pore had Umno, it'd be more developed.

Singapore drag into Malaysia domestic politics.

March 10, 2022, 07:54 PM

Uniqlo to close all 50 stores in Russia in reversal of decision

Joining the exodus of other internationally well-known companies.

March 10, 2022, 07:48 PM

Thailand to declare Covid-19 endemic from July 2022

The country's government has laid out a four-stage plan to reach endemic status.

March 10, 2022, 07:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.