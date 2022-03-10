Back

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta gets S$13.58 million 2021 salary, up 48%

2021 was a good year for DBS.

Belmont Lay | March 10, 2022, 04:59 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

DBS Group Holdings CEO Piyush Gupta has received a 48 per cent pay rise for 2021, The Edge Singapore reported.

This was after he took a pay cut the year before.

The company’s annual report out on March 9 showed Gupta given a total package of S$13.58 million, of which, more than S$7.1 million was in shares.

The report called 2021 DBS's “best year ever” in terms of financial performance.

The DBS report said:

“With Covid-19 in the second year, global interest rates remained at rock-bottom levels. China idiosyncratic risks also increased, following moves by the government to temper exuberance in the property market. Against this backdrop, DBS’ sterling financial performance underlined the strength of our broad-based franchise and the success of multi-year transformation efforts.”

Against the backdrop of rock-bottom interest rate levels and increased China "idiosyncratic" risks, following moves by its government to temper property market exuberance, this "achievement was all the more remarkable given ongoing challenges in the operating environment", DBS added.

Bank earnings up

For the financial year that ended December, the bank reported record earnings of S$6.8 billion.

This was a 44 per cent increase year-on-year and 6 per cent above the previous high in 2019.

During the period, the bank saw a return on equity of 12.5 per cent, which is the second-highest in over a decade.

Took pay cut previously

Performance was not great for the year before in financial year 2020.

Gupta took a S$9.18 million salary, a pay cut of 24 per cent as a result of the pandemic.

Compared with before the pandemic hit, Gupta's pay increased 12 per cent from S$12.13 million in 2019.

Expanded to overseas market

Gupta also said in the annual report about how DBS needs to be more deeply embedded into the markets it already has a presence in, which include China, Taiwan, India and Indonesia, that are outside Singapore and Hong Kong.

DBS acquired Citigroup’s consumer banking business in Taiwan and bought a 13 per cent stake in Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank in 2021, adding between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion to its revenue base, Gupta said.

The amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank in India S$500 million to its bottom line, he added.

Focus on technology

Gupta said DBS will continue to focus on technology transformation.

Technology transformation has enabled DBS to switch to remote working without any loss of productivity during the pandemic, he said.

He also noted that DBS' early adoption of emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) has enabled them to help their customers navigate disruptions faced during the pandemic.

Top photo via

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Each S'pore resident to have own family doctor as 'first line of care' from 2023: MOH

This initiative is part of a national primary care enrolment programme.

March 10, 2022, 04:48 PM

7 activities & places in S'pore with no-child policy to avoid the March holiday crowd

So more children can go to child-friendly places.

March 10, 2022, 04:40 PM

Dengue cases in S'pore rising sharply, 12 high-risk clusters including Woodlands & Beauty World estates

There have been more than 1,500 reported dengue cases this year.

March 10, 2022, 04:38 PM

People in S'pore have called Ukraine embassy to ask about fighting against Russians

MHA said it is an offence to take up arms in the conflict.

March 10, 2022, 04:22 PM

Elderly couple & son electrocuted to death in Lakeside flat as water heater poorly installed

The circuit breaker in the old flat did not cut off all electricity supply.

March 10, 2022, 03:46 PM

Well-informed S'pore consumers deter unreasonable petrol pricing: Tan See Leng

Consumers can compare prices transparently.

March 10, 2022, 03:09 PM

Subaru Impreza WRX, Mitsubishi Evo 10 among 9 cars seized after CTE night race caught on video

S'pore law has provisions for the forfeiture of cars used in road races carried out without a permit.

March 10, 2022, 02:56 PM

To apologise for renovation noise, S'pore couple gives neighbours gifts & notes

The care packs included tea, cookies, and a note.

March 10, 2022, 02:27 PM

S’porean woman, 56, who lost her husband of 27 years to cancer: 'There is no deadline for grief'

A woman's journey through grief and loss.

March 10, 2022, 02:25 PM

Russians bulk buy McDonald's items & resell online

A 40-fold increase in prices, similar to black market conditions.

March 10, 2022, 02:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.