S'pore man allegedly tried to deposit 3 counterfeit S$10,000 notes at DBS Plaza Singapura

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 27, 2022, 11:39 AM

Two men, aged 66 and 39, were charged on March 24, 2022, for their suspected involvement in engaging in a conspiracy to possess and use counterfeit Singapore notes as genuine ones.

On March 22, at about 11am, the two men were at the Plaza Singapura DBS bank.

The 66-year-old allegedly presented three S$10,000 notes and a S$1,000 note to the bank teller.

He had tried to deposit the notes into his corporate bank account.

However, the teller suspected that the S$10,000 notes were counterfeit, and only credited the S$1,000 note.

The police were subsequently alerted and arrested both men after preliminary investigations.

A total of five counterfeit $10,000 notes were seized, including two additional counterfeit notes that the older man had surrendered to the Police.

Officers also raided the residence of the older man and the hotel room of the younger man, and recovered some documents believed to be forged.

Image from MAS

