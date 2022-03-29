Cyclist allegedly slaps hearing-impaired pedestrian in Sengkang for not giving way on footpath

A cyclist in Sengkang allegedly turned violent towards a passer-by for not giving way to him.

The passer-by, surnamed Soo, shared her account of what happened online.

Soo claimed the cyclist hit her and hurled vulgarities at her.

She revealed that she has since lodged a police report, and is now appealing for any witnesses of the altercation to come forward to aid in investigations.

Soo's post has garnered over 2,200 shares in less than a day.

Cyclist kept staring at woman

Soo said the incident occurred on Mar. 26 at around 9am.

Soo claimed she was walking along the footpath adjacent to Sengkang East Way with her husband, when a cyclist behind her started ringing his bell.

As Soo is hearing-impaired, she did not hear the bell until her husband gestured for her to move to the left.

A female and male cyclist rode past her on the right.

She wrote that the male cyclist apparently "stared at us in an unfriendly manner and muttered what sounded like a vulgarity".

The male cyclist then apparently kept turning back to stare.

Soo and her husband eventually caught up to the cyclists at a pedestrian crossing.

And while waiting for the traffic light to signal green, Soo said the male cyclist "continued to stare aggressively at us".

She claimed that he then shouted at her: "Dont know how to give way is it?"

Slapped woman, then fled

Soo shared that she explained to the man about her hearing impairment, but he apparently continued his verbal abuse.

When she took out her phone to record the incident, the man allegedly slapped Soo on the cheek.

Soo told the man she would call the police, and the man then attempted to flee even though the traffic light had not yet turned green.

He was then prevented from leaving by some other passers-by.

"I asked him why he hit a woman in broad daylight and told him not to leave as I’ll be calling the police. He then tried to escape by cycling across the junction even though the lights were not in his favour. Thankfully, a middle-aged Indian couple with a young daughter and a young Malay man who had seen what happened, tried to prevent him from leaving while my husband who also stood in front of his bicycle in case even though my husband is nursing an injury.

Soo claimed that the man "suddenly rode his bicycle straight into my husband before trying again to escape", and taunted her by saying that "call police also no use as the police can’t do anything to him".

When the traffic light turned green, the man broke free and cycled away.

Although Soo and her husband tried giving chase, they eventually lost sight of him.

Soo shared that she subsequently lodged a police report at Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre right after the altercation.

She is currently appealing for witnesses.

This is her description of him:

"The assailant is a Malay man in his late 30s/early 40s, around 170+ cm tall with a tanned complexion. He was wearing a black long-sleeved “Camel Smokercross” cycling jersey, orange sports sunglasses and a white “British Cycling” balaclava. He is likely a resident of Sengkang/Punggol."

Mothership has reached out to Soo for more information, but has not received a reply.

Top photo from Honey Soo / FB