15,851 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths in S’pore

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.80.

Karen Lui | March 15, 2022, 10:17 PM

Singapore reported 15,851 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Tuesday (Mar. 15).

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 15,686

Imported cases: 165

Deaths: 6

The country has recorded 964,329 Covid-19 cases and 1,159 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 13,916 (13,786 local cases + 130 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.80 (decrease from 0.84 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,311

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 191

In ICU: 40

Top photo by Karen Lui.

