15,851 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths in S’pore

Singapore reported 15,851 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Tuesday (Mar. 15).
Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 15,686
Imported cases: 165
Deaths: 6
The country has recorded 964,329 Covid-19 cases and 1,159 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 13,916 (13,786 local cases + 130 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.80 (decrease from 0.84 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,311
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 191
In ICU: 40
Top photo by Karen Lui.
