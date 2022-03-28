Back

ComfortDelGro to temporarily increase taxi fares by about 32 cents for 10km travelled

It will come into effect from Apr. 4, 2022, and will be reviewed at the end of May 2022.

Andrew Koay | March 28, 2022, 04:26 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

ComfortDelGro will introduce a temporary increase in distance fares on all its taxis in response to the sharp increase in fuel prices.

The revision will see fares increase by about 32 cents for a trip of 10km; flagdown fares remain unchanged.

It will come into effect from Apr. 4, 2022, and will be reviewed at the end of May 2022.

Conflict in Ukraine increasing fuel prices

In a Mar. 28 press release. the taxi service provider said that the decision to raise fares was made after "strong feedback" from its drivers.

"Assuming an average of 10 to 12 trips a day, cabbies’ earnings are expected to improve by between S$3.20 and S$3.84 daily," read the press release.

"This will help to cushion the impact of the recent surge in fuel prices, which has increased their daily fuel costs by between S$3.55 and S$13.50 in the last month alone."

ComfortDelGro CEO Jackson Chia said the conflict in Ukraine had meant that cab drivers were now paying close to 14 per cent more for petrol as compared to the month of February.

The press release cited the 50 per cent rise in global oil prices in the last six months which have seen market pump prices crossing the S$3 mark.

Drivers will also be extended a one-time rental rebate of S$90, a pro-rated amount is given to those who don't drive the entire 31 days in March.

Previous fare increase the first in a decade

The temporary measure comes after ComfortDelGro's Mar. 1 fare increase, the first time in a decade, justified by the company, as a way to alleviate the increase in fuel costs and other operating expenses.

That increase saw flagdown fares rise by 20 cents, while distance fare and waiting time fares increased by two cents.

Grab and Gojek also recently announced temporary fees to help its drivers defray higher operating costs.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Sean Lim via Unsplash

Marathoner Soh Rui Yong loses appeal in defamation suit

Soh said he respects the court's decision.

March 28, 2022, 04:18 PM

Tiong Bahru bonnet-in parking lots removed, BMW & Rolls-Royce drivers with poor judgement can no longer inconvenience polite society

No more opportunities for lousy parking and blocking of way.

March 28, 2022, 03:37 PM

S'pore's 1st solar-powered ATM kiosk launched at Ang Mo Kio Ave 10

Nice.

March 28, 2022, 03:09 PM

Keanu Reeves movies scrubbed in China after he performed at Tibet benefit concert

He's not the first one.

March 28, 2022, 02:50 PM

3-minute silence observed for 132 victims at China plane crash site memorial event

Second black box found.

March 28, 2022, 02:47 PM

Tiger Beer offering free beer from 10:30pm to 10:31pm on Mar. 29 as Covid-19 curbs lifting

From Mar. 29, 2022, it will be legal to have beer in a bar after 10:30pm.

March 28, 2022, 02:04 PM

Grab S'pore to impose additional S$0.50 on rides from Apr. 1, 2022

All rides except Standard Taxi service.

March 28, 2022, 01:57 PM

Man, 25, binds woman in MBS hotel for 12 hours, robs her of S$70,000, threatens her with her nude photos

The man was sentenced to three years and two months of imprisonment, and 12 strokes of the cane.

March 28, 2022, 01:49 PM

MoonSwatch allegedly leaves dye stains on Hong Kong man's wrist after wearing it

Yikes.

March 28, 2022, 12:32 PM

Be ready to 'pivot' back to Covid-19 restrictions, Anthony Fauci warns leaders

Just be ready.

March 28, 2022, 11:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.