Back

Clouds descend upon S'pore CBD buildings at 3pm as reminder that work is heavenly

Xue hua piao piao.

Belmont Lay | March 16, 2022, 02:39 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Those in Singapore who did not manage to work from home on Tuesday, March 15 and were rostered to show up in the office were treated to a slice of heaven as misty clouds descended upon buildings in the Central Business District (CBD).

The unusual phenomenon was made more unusual as it occurred at 3pm, right smack in the middle of the afternoon when it should have been the hottest time of the day.

The low-hanging clouds occurred when temperatures fell due to an island-wide torrential downpour.

Overcast skies

Gloomy mood shots of Tuesday afternoon downtown were then put up on social media.

via

via

The sight of the office buildings in the clouds caught the public by surprise.

via

via

via

via

Seen from Chinatown

In Chinatown, the rare sight of low-hanging clouds in the horizon shrouding all the buildings in sight caught the attention of passersby on the ground.

via

via

via

MBS gone from view

Marina Bay Sands slowly got enveloped in clouds that caused the Sands SkyPark that crowns the three buildings to completely disappear from view.

via

via

Guests at Swissôtel The Stamford were also treated to some the overcast sky -- right outside their windows.

via

Top photos via Jacob Tho & Lovie Love

Russian TV employee who showed anti-war sign fined S$374, subjected to 14-hour interrogation

She was also briefly uncontactable following her arrest by Russian authorities.

March 16, 2022, 02:58 PM

S’pore woman loses AirPod in drain, migrant worker goes in during heavy rain to retrieve it

The worker scaled the wet walls of the drain to help her get her AirPod back.

March 16, 2022, 02:11 PM

S'pore boy, 3, sets local record by recognising 200 flags in under 8 mins

No small feat.

March 16, 2022, 01:52 PM

New ferry service from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Desaru Coast to be launched

The start date is not announced yet.

March 16, 2022, 01:47 PM

Someone lowballed S$100,000 for S$1 million recipe put up by China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre

S$500,000 offer might be accepted if the buyer is young, able and willing.

March 16, 2022, 01:03 PM

Vaccinated travellers from S'pore can enter New Zealand from May 1

Aotearoa is opening to the world.

March 16, 2022, 12:46 PM

'You are a bus captain, I don't owe you anything': Punggol woman shouts at bus captain who asked helper to wait

A passenger in a wheelchair had to alight first.

March 16, 2022, 12:02 PM

Will I experience worse side effects with the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot? An expert answers your burning questions.

Important things to know.

March 16, 2022, 11:59 AM

Who are the big winners & losers in M'sia's Johor polls?

Who came out on top?

March 16, 2022, 11:38 AM

Venomous snake still alive after 1 year in sealed liquor jar, bites man in China who opens it

Wow.

March 16, 2022, 10:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.