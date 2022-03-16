Clouds descend upon S'pore CBD buildings at 3pm as reminder that work is heavenly

Those in Singapore who did not manage to work from home on Tuesday, March 15 and were rostered to show up in the office were treated to a slice of heaven as misty clouds descended upon buildings in the Central Business District (CBD).

The unusual phenomenon was made more unusual as it occurred at 3pm, right smack in the middle of the afternoon when it should have been the hottest time of the day.

The low-hanging clouds occurred when temperatures fell due to an island-wide torrential downpour.

Overcast skies

Gloomy mood shots of Tuesday afternoon downtown were then put up on social media.

The sight of the office buildings in the clouds caught the public by surprise.

Seen from Chinatown

In Chinatown, the rare sight of low-hanging clouds in the horizon shrouding all the buildings in sight caught the attention of passersby on the ground.

MBS gone from view

Marina Bay Sands slowly got enveloped in clouds that caused the Sands SkyPark that crowns the three buildings to completely disappear from view.

Guests at Swissôtel The Stamford were also treated to some the overcast sky -- right outside their windows.

Top photos via Jacob Tho & Lovie Love