New Circle Line MRT train from Spain has arrived in S'pore

Another 22 trains will be joining the fleet progressively.

Alfie Kwa | March 12, 2022, 09:44 AM

The first of a new generation of Circle Line (CCL) trains has arrived in Singapore.

The trains were manufactured and assembled in Barcelona, Spain, and another 22 trains will be joining the fleet progressively.

Details about the new train were shared by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Facebook on Mar. 11.

This is part of LTA's S$250 million contract with Alstom, the French multinational rolling stock manufacturer, announced in April 2018.

The new train

Image via LTA.

LTA said that this generation of CCL trains will have a new integrated suite of condition monitoring systems to monitor the train's equipment health for preventive maintenance.

The new CCL train will be undergoing testing and commissioning works before they are put into service.

"Together with the successful tunnel breakthrough for the Circle Line 6 (CCL6) earlier this year, we are on track to open our CCL6 new stations in 2026," LTA announced.

About CCL6

The 4.3km CCL6 has three stations, Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward, which will close the loop for the CCL by connecting HarbourFront Station to Marina Bay Station.

Image via LTA.

With its completion, CCL will have a total of 33 stations, including 12 interchange stations connected to other MRT lines. It will also expand the rail network to areas such as Spottiswoode and the southern edge of the existing Central Business District (CBD).

LTA said that with the addition of CCL6, commuters will have a direct route between areas in the west, such as Pasir Panjang and Kent Ridge to key employment areas in the central business district and the Marina Bay area.

Those travelling from areas such as Paya Lebar and Mountbatten will also have quicker access to the HarbourFront area.

Top image from LTA. 

