Chong Pang Yishun Toto outlet that sold S$25 million of top winning tickets since 2017 shuts down

Moved to Block 103

Belmont Lay | March 02, 2022, 03:35 AM

The Singapore Pools outlet located at Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5 inside the corner 7-Eleven shop has closed down for good.

The entire Block 102 will be torn down to make way for a new integrated development, Chill @ Chong Pang.

The last day of operations for all the shops was on Feb. 28, 2022, Shin Min Daily News reported.

And along with it goes the legendary Singapore Pools outlet located inside the corner 7-Eleven shop that has been a hit with punters over the years.

via Google Maps

Block 102 has been part of Chong Pang city for more than 40 years, with many shops operating at the commercial block over the past three decades or more.

Since 2014 till now

According to the Singapore Pools website, the outlet at Block 102 has sold 48 first and second prize winning tickets since records were kept from Oct. 9 2014 until now, Shin Min reported.

A total of 10 first prize tickets and 38 second prize tickets were sold at that outlet alone during this period.

Since 2017 till now

In other statistics, over the past five years, since 2017 till the present, that particular outlet yielded more than S$25 million worth of first and second prize winning tickets, Shin Min added.

Data showed that more than half of the winning lottery tickets stemmed from the System 12 bet sold at Block 102, including the winning ticket on Sep. 26, 2019, when the jackpot was S$4.72 million.

Moved to adjacent block

But regular punters in Chong Pang can probably heave a sigh of relief.

The Singapore Pools outlet has relocated to the adjacent Block 103.

What is happening at Chong Pang?

The 41-year-old Chong Pang City neighbourhood centre will be redeveloped as Chill @ Chong Pang.

via Singapore Land Authority

It will stand on the site of the current Chong Pang Community Club and Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5 -- a four-storey Housing Board commercial block -- that the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) acquired at market rate.

A new integrated development with a community club, market and hawker centre, and facilities such as swimming pools and shops will be built.

