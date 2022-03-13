Back

China records highest daily Covid-19 cases in two years, twice the number from previous day

On Mar. 12, China reported 3,393 new Covid-19 cases.

Karen Lui | March 13, 2022, 07:11 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Mar. 12, the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China reported 3,393 new Covid-19 cases comprising 1,938 confirmed infections and 1,455 asymptomatic cases.

This number is almost twice the previous day's total, which was 1,761 — the most since the first nationwide outbreak in 2020, according to Reuters.

China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases, according to SCMP.

Most cases came from Jilin province

Most of the new cases came from the Jilin province where 1,412 symptomatic cases and 744 asymptomatic cases were detected.

An official announced on Mar. 13 that a partial lockdown has been imposed on the city of Jilin, CNA reported.

A Jilin provincial health commission official, Zhang Yan, conceded that local authorities' response to the virus so far had been lacking.

He noted that the emergency response mechanism in some areas is not robust enough with insufficient understanding of the Omicron variant.

According to local officials, Jilin residents have completed six rounds of mass testing with 500 cases of the Omicron variant reported on Mar. 13.

There is also lockdowns of smaller cities in the Jilin province, Siping and Dunhua, on Thursday and Friday.

In addition, state media reported that the mayor of Jilin and the head of Changchun health commission were dismissed from their positions.

"Zero-Covid" strategy

Since the virus was first detected in late 2019, China has continued to pursue a "zero-Covid" strategy, with strict border restrictions, targeted lockdowns, and lengthy quarantine periods.

The recent spike in cases has prompted authorities to close schools in Shanghai and introduce rapid antigen tests.

While the kits are available for citizens to buy for self-testing, nucleic acid tests remain the main method of testing, the health commission said.

The most recent major lockdown in China occurred in Xi'an city in December for two weeks due to an outbreak.

Fears of a potential lockdown have also driven Hongkongers to panic buy and hoard supplies recently.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via 参考消息 on Weibo.

7 things I’d like to receive as housewarming gifts once I get my own HDB flat

FYI, friends and family.

March 13, 2022, 06:26 PM

UK man, 19, who works at Subway, goes to Ukraine to fight Russians with zero military background

He signed up with the Ukrainian forces for two years.

March 13, 2022, 06:13 PM

4m-tall Chupa Chups lollipop, playground & carousel at Changi Airport T3 until May 3, 2022

Another photo op display is located near the pop-up retail store at Basement 2.

March 13, 2022, 05:16 PM

Ukraine accuses Russia of killing 7 civilians, including child, in evacuation convoy near Kyiv

Ukraine also said 1,300 of their troops have been killed.

March 13, 2022, 02:19 PM

PM Lee: Omicron wave seems to start subsiding but public must keep guard up during Mar. holidays

PM’s safety reminder during the March holidays.

March 13, 2022, 01:57 PM

Ex-M'sia finance minister Lim Guan Eng rubbishes claim that an Umno-led S'pore will be more developed

Lim highlighted that Umno is identified closely with corruption as its de facto leader Najib Tun Razak was found guilty of charges related to the 1MDB scandal.

March 13, 2022, 12:56 PM

S'porean couple paid S$28,700 for renovation works that never began, refund delayed for months

They have yet to receive updates on the refund.

March 13, 2022, 12:40 PM

Najib hailed as 'campaign manager' of M'sia's Barisan Nasional landslide victory in Johor state election

Many of BN's leaders have hailed Najib's campaigning efforts.

March 13, 2022, 12:34 PM

More than 9 different activities to do with your family this March holidays

Unleash your boundless creativity and energy.

March 13, 2022, 10:39 AM

More robot cafés are popping up in S'pore. Are they a fad or are they here to stay?

Mothership Explains: Robot cafés are niche and exciting but are they doomed to follow the fate of the bubble tea craze or are they the next step in the evolution of the F&B industry?

March 13, 2022, 08:35 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.