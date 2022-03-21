China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 with 133 people crashes in Guangxi region

A China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 133 people has crashed, Chinese state media reported on Monday (Mar. 21).

According to CGTN, the Boeing 737 plane MU5735 crashed in south China's Guangxi region.

It had departed from Kunming City and was bound for Guangzhou City.

#BREAKING A China Eastern Airlines plane with 133 people on board crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, according to Xinhua.MU5735 departed from Kunming City, bound for Guangzhou City. https://t.co/cmHIap3a09 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 21, 2022

Global Times reported that the crash had "caused mountain fire".

#BREAKING: A Boeing 737 of China Eastern with 133 people onboard had an accident and caused mountain fire in Tengxian county, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; casualties are not clear yet: CCTV. https://t.co/LQ97EFvX2k pic.twitter.com/fv7ElVbwQC — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 21, 2022

The number of casualties was not immediately known.

