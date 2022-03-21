Back

China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 with 133 people crashes in Guangxi region

It had departed from Kunming City and was bound for Guangzhou City.

Syahindah Ishak | March 21, 2022, 05:01 PM

A China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 133 people has crashed, Chinese state media reported on Monday (Mar. 21).

According to CGTN, the Boeing 737 plane MU5735 crashed in south China's Guangxi region.

It had departed from Kunming City and was bound for Guangzhou City.

Global Times reported that the crash had "caused mountain fire".

The number of casualties was not immediately known.

Top image via AviationSafety/Twitter and Unsplash.

