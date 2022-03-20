Back

Playful chimpanzee throws rock at zoo visitors, its parent takes cane out to whack it

Poor guy.

Zi Shan Kow | March 20, 2022, 04:50 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Chimpanzees are one of the limited number of animals that know how to use tools.

And just like humans, it turns out that one such tool is a cane, which they also use to discipline their offspring.

A Weibo meme page shared a 9-second video on Mar. 13, where a juvenile chimpanzee was seen hurling a rock towards the edge of the zoo enclosure.

The camera then zoomed in on one witness, who blinked at him in a look of confusion and disbelief.

Then, a larger chimpanzee, presumably the young chimpanzee's parent, entered the frame.

The senior chimpanzee emerged from behind the smaller chimpanzee brandishing a tree branch, with leaves still attached, over its head.

The young chimpanzee turned around, saw his life flash before its eyes, and made a run for it.

But not before the parent brought the cane down on it five times in quick succession.

Responses to the video

The post garnered over 467,000 likes and 20,000 shares on Weibo.

Many online found the scene hilarious and praised the parent for disciplining the offspring by not sparing the rod.

Some even pointed out that the chimpanzee had better parenting skills than some parents.

A few were also sympathetic towards the juvenile, who probably didn't know better but still had the life beaten out of him.

Media via

Thai man can't afford meal for himself on daughter's birthday, daughter refuses to eat as well

The restaurant was praised for their actions.

March 21, 2022, 02:34 PM

9-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after 2-hour wait at NUH A&E, investigations ongoing

The baby was cremated on March 16.

March 21, 2022, 01:49 PM

Songkran Water Festival at Wild Wild Wet S'pore in April 2022

Bringing the Thai experience here.

March 21, 2022, 01:23 PM

Actor Qi Yuwu creates ginseng & goji berry ice cream flavours, available for pre-order at S$56 for 2 pints

A collaboration with local gelato shop Monarchs & Milkweed and refrigerator brand Sub-Zero.

March 21, 2022, 01:20 PM

M'sia truck drivers entering S'pore must show negative Covid-19 test results from Mar. 24 as on-arrival tests end

They are to produce a valid pre-departure test instead.

March 21, 2022, 12:27 PM

Here’s how I taught my grandma to use 3 apps on her smartphone in a day

6 steps to teaching an old folk new tricks

March 21, 2022, 12:01 PM

Legendary chef Martin Yan, 73, gets lifetime achievement award for making lasting culinary impact

Yan can cook. Yan can also get lifetime achievement award.

March 21, 2022, 04:45 AM

NUS professor, 53, dies after collapsing at home following afternoon run

He exercised regularly.

March 21, 2022, 04:11 AM

S'pore woman joins Ponzi-like e-commerce affiliate business scam group to reveal their tricks over chat

The syndicate starts off giving small rewards and then makes victims pay big money upfront.

March 21, 2022, 02:30 AM

S’pore-based startup makes milk & instant noodles out of underrated, nutritious nuts

Growing the Bambara nuts can help replenish the soil nutrient and possibly revive non-productive lands in the long run.

March 20, 2022, 11:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.