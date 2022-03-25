ChiCha x Brotherbird collaboration births Dong Ding Oolong Croissants with tea jelly centre

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Hang tight if you're a fan of both ChiCha San Chen and homegrown bakehouse Brotherbird—the two brands have gotten together to create a new line of croissants for this coming April.
According to Brotherbird, the idea was conceived when co-founder KC was drinking ChiCha, and he thought to put the "marvellous DongDing Oolong" into their croissants.
For S$32.50, the B.B X CHiCha Box consists of six croissants, of which three are bubble tea-based flavours.
- Osmanthus Oolong Twice-Baked 桂花乌龙
- Milk Tea Croissant Bun 凤眉红茶
- Dong Ding Oolong Croissant 冻顶乌龙
- Rocher Croissant
- Mentaiko Prawn Twice-Baked
- B.B Original Croissant
How to get it
A special preorder will start on Mar. 26, at 10am. With limited stocks and a cult following for both brands, we expect you'd have to camp by the computer to get your hands on it.
You can opt for either self pick-up or delivery.
Otherwise, retail stocks will be available at both Brotherbird outlets from Apr. 1, 2022.
Selected ChiCha outlets will also be retailing the collaboration flavours.
Brotherbird outlets
Brotherbird Bakehouse
Address: 114 Lavender Street (CT Hub 2) #01-05, Singapore 338729
Opening Hours: 10am - 2:30pm daily, or till sold out.
Brotherbird Coffeehouse
Address: 32 Bali Lane, Singapore 189868
Opening Hours:
Croissant takeaways: Monday & Tuesday, 10am - 4pm
Dine-in: Wednesday to Sunday, 10am - 6pm
Top image via Brotherbird and ChiCha San Chen
