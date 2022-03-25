Back

ChiCha x Brotherbird collaboration births Dong Ding Oolong Croissants with tea jelly centre

Woh.

Mandy How | March 25, 2022, 12:48 PM

Hang tight if you're a fan of both ChiCha San Chen and homegrown bakehouse Brotherbird—the two brands have gotten together to create a new line of croissants for this coming April.

According to Brotherbird, the idea was conceived when co-founder KC was drinking ChiCha, and he thought to put the "marvellous DongDing Oolong" into their croissants.

For S$32.50, the B.B X CHiCha Box consists of six croissants, of which three are bubble tea-based flavours.

  • Osmanthus Oolong Twice-Baked 桂花乌龙

  • Milk Tea Croissant Bun 凤眉红茶

  • Dong Ding Oolong Croissant 冻顶乌龙

  • Rocher Croissant

  • Mentaiko Prawn Twice-Baked

  • B.B Original Croissant

Image via Brotherbird/Facebook

Image via Brotherbird/Facebook

Image via Brotherbird/Facebook

Image via Brotherbird/Facebook

How to get it

A special preorder will start on Mar. 26, at 10am. With limited stocks and a cult following for both brands, we expect you'd have to camp by the computer to get your hands on it.

You can opt for either self pick-up or delivery.

Otherwise, retail stocks will be available at both Brotherbird outlets from Apr. 1, 2022.

Selected ChiCha outlets will also be retailing the collaboration flavours.

Brotherbird outlets

Brotherbird Bakehouse

Address: 114 Lavender Street (CT Hub 2) #01-05, Singapore 338729

Opening Hours: 10am - 2:30pm daily, or till sold out.

Brotherbird Coffeehouse

Address: 32 Bali Lane, Singapore 189868

Opening Hours:

Croissant takeaways: Monday & Tuesday, 10am - 4pm

Dine-in: Wednesday to Sunday, 10am - 6pm

Top image via Brotherbird and ChiCha San Chen

