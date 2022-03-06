Back

Lights seen moving in 'S' shape in sky over Bugis fascinate passers-by

Someone commented that they looked like "a dragon".

Kayla Wong | March 06, 2022, 11:22 AM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A video that captured a series of moving lights in the sky has captivated internet users in Singapore.

The video, which was shared by Facebook page "Supernatural Confessions"on Saturday (Mar. 7), showed the individual lights moving in the shape of an "S", leading someone to comment that they looked like "a dragon".

"Possible UFO sighting?" the original poster asked.

Here's a short clip of how the lights looked:

via Supernatural Confessions Facebook.

The same voice off camera also joked that the passers-by who saw the lights could win the lottery next for they managed to witness the phenomenon.

The video appeared to be taken near 33 Middle Road.

A Facebook user commented on the video that the lights might be lights that were beamed into the sky during a light show, with the original poster replying that the nearest light show was the one at Marina Bay Sands.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Supernatural Confessions Facebook

'Spirited Away' stage show in Tokyo looks absolutely stunning

Hoping that Japan VTL could open soon.

March 06, 2022, 01:59 PM

41-year-old woman in China gets into a fight with 29-year-old cashier after being called 'auntie'

The woman admitted that she's rather particular about her age.

March 06, 2022, 01:52 PM

Milo S'pore giving away free Adidas bags when you buy Milo beverages until Mar. 27

For all you Milo lovers out there.

March 06, 2022, 01:27 PM

S'porean man, 32, infected with Omicron variant: It hurts like s****

It's supposed to feel mild.

March 06, 2022, 01:15 PM

Very civilised Sambar deer gingerly crosses S'pore road

What a rare sight.

March 06, 2022, 11:30 AM

Free entry into Sakura-themed Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay for CHAS cardholders till Mar. 11

Visitors can catch the Sakura floral display now.

March 06, 2022, 11:15 AM

Bukit Batok roast meat stall sells S$0.80 chicken rice from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8

Four-day promotion.

March 06, 2022, 10:21 AM

16,274 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 5

Today's update.

March 05, 2022, 10:48 PM

Russia govt bans Facebook, restricts Twitter & orders independent media not to call the war on Ukraine a war

Spreading 'fake news' about the unprovoked invasion on its smaller neighbour is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

March 05, 2022, 09:31 PM

Josephine Teo addresses questions by Leong Mun Wai & Pritam Singh on government's funding of SPH media

Teo said that the funding was needed to give the local media a chance to succeed.

March 05, 2022, 06:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.