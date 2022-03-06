Lights seen moving in 'S' shape in sky over Bugis fascinate passers-by

A video that captured a series of moving lights in the sky has captivated internet users in Singapore.

The video, which was shared by Facebook page "Supernatural Confessions"on Saturday (Mar. 7), showed the individual lights moving in the shape of an "S", leading someone to comment that they looked like "a dragon".

"Possible UFO sighting?" the original poster asked.

Here's a short clip of how the lights looked:

The same voice off camera also joked that the passers-by who saw the lights could win the lottery next for they managed to witness the phenomenon.

The video appeared to be taken near 33 Middle Road.

A Facebook user commented on the video that the lights might be lights that were beamed into the sky during a light show, with the original poster replying that the nearest light show was the one at Marina Bay Sands.

