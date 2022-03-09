Back

Taxi crashes into cyclist while making discretionary left turn, ComfortDelGro 'looking into it urgently'

The bicycle flipped 180 degrees.

Lean Jinghui | March 09, 2022, 08:37 PM

A dashboard video camera recently caught a blue ComfortDelGro taxi crashing into a cyclist at Pasir Ris Drive 1.

According to a Facebook post by SG Road Vigilante, the cyclist was conscious and bleeding from the forehead when conveyed to the hospital.

Driver crashes into cyclist at discretionary left turn

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they had been alerted to the road traffic incident along Pasir Ris Drive 1, on Mar. 7, at about 10:25pm.

One person was subsequently conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

According to the video, the traffic lights had been green for both the driver of the ComfortDelGro taxi and the cyclist when the incident happened.

The collision happened as the driver was making a discretionary left turn, and the cyclist was cycling across the road.

The impact of the collision caused the bicycle to flip 180 degrees.

The cyclist was knocked onto the road.

In the video, a passer-by can be seen standing up abruptly after noticing the collision, before moving forward to check on the situation.

According to the Road Traffic (Pedestrian Crossings) Rules, drivers of vehicles must stop at junctions and intersections, to give way to "any pedestrian, cyclist, mobility vehicle user or PMD rider" who is crossing or starting to cross.

Reactions to the incident

Some commenters pointed out that the driver should just have slowed down and given way to the cyclist at the traffic junction.

Via SG Road Vigilante Facebook

Another also criticised drivers who think they are the "king of the road", calling for caution as lives are in their hands:

Via SG Road Vigilante Facebook

Others also raised a number of precautionary measures the cyclist could have taken.

For one, they noted that the cyclist was not using a front light and was not wearing bright coloured clothing, which might have made it hard for the driver to spot him.

Via SG Road Vigilante Facebook

Another also pointed out that the cyclist should have dismounted at the crossing, and kept a lookout for oncoming cars before crossing.

Via SG Road Vigilante Facebook

ComfortDelGro looking into incident urgently

In response to queries from Mothership, Tammy Tan, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of ComfortDelGro, confirmed that they have been alerted to the accident and are "looking into it urgently".

According to Tan, the cabby's relief driving arrangement has since been terminated for unsafe driving.

You can find the full statement here:

"We have been alerted to this accident and are looking into it urgently. This is most unacceptable and we will terminate the relief driving arrangement with the cabby for unsafe driving. We are meanwhile trying to get in touch with the cyclist to render assistance where needed."

via SG Road Vigilante 

