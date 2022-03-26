World exclusive: BandaiHobby Event Limited Showcase happening at Northpoint City from Mar. 28 to Apr. 3, 2022

From Mar. 28 till Apr. 3, 2022, BandaiHobby will be having an exclusive limited showcase event at Northpoint.

Located at level one of Northpoint’s North Square, you will be able to find around 48 exclusive event limited plastic models on display.

The price of these kits ranges from S$36 to S$279.

Most of the items are only available through special events, so don’t miss out on this opportunity.

Here’s a closer look at some of the toy kits:

MG 1/100 TALLGEESE III (SPECIAL COATING) - S$147

MG 1/100 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED RX-78-2 GUNDAM VER.3 CLEAR COLOUR - S$72

RG 1/144 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED OO QAN(T) FULL SABER (CLEAR COLOR) - S$53

MG 1/100 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED SAZABI VER.KA (SPECIAL COATING) - S$279

HG 1/144 GUNDAM G40 INDUSTRIAL DESIGN VER. GUNPLA EXPO LIMITED CLEAR COLOR - S$51

MG 1/100 GUNDAM OO XN RAISER (CLEAR COLOR) - S$128

HELLO KITTY RX-78-2 GUNDAM SD EX-STANDARD CLEAR COLOR - S$37

HELLO KITTY ZAKU II SD GUNDAM CROSS SILHOUETTE (CLEAR COLOR) - S$40

HG 1/144 GUNDAM TR-6 (HAZE N THLEY II RAH) ADVANCE OF Z THE FLAG OF TITANS CLEAR COLOR - S$94

RG 1/144 CROSSBONE GUNDAM X1 (TITANIUM FINISH) - S$80

Here’s some more good news— customers who spend a minimum purchase of S$150 will get a free Haropla Basic Green (Clear) item.

Head down to Northpoint City during this period to check out the displays and promotion.

Do note that there will be no actual merchandise sold at the event, there will only be product displays to see up close.

Interested buyers will have to scan a QR code on the display items and make the purchase online.

All images courtesy of BANDAI NAMCO.

This article is sponsored by BANDAI NAMCO.