Back

World exclusive: BandaiHobby Event Limited Showcase happening at Northpoint City from Mar. 28 to Apr. 3, 2022

Most of the items are only available through special events, so don’t miss out on this opportunity.

| Syahindah Ishak | Sponsored | March 26, 2022, 12:04 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

From Mar. 28 till Apr. 3, 2022, BandaiHobby will be having an exclusive limited showcase event at Northpoint.

Located at level one of Northpoint’s North Square, you will be able to find around 48 exclusive event limited plastic models on display.

The price of these kits ranges from S$36 to S$279.

Most of the items are only available through special events, so don’t miss out on this opportunity.

Here’s a closer look at some of the toy kits:

MG 1/100 TALLGEESE III (SPECIAL COATING) - S$147

MG 1/100 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED RX-78-2 GUNDAM VER.3 CLEAR COLOUR - S$72

RG 1/144 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED OO QAN(T) FULL SABER (CLEAR COLOR) - S$53

MG 1/100 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED SAZABI VER.KA (SPECIAL COATING) - S$279

HG 1/144 GUNDAM G40 INDUSTRIAL DESIGN VER. GUNPLA EXPO LIMITED CLEAR COLOR - S$51

MG 1/100 GUNDAM OO XN RAISER (CLEAR COLOR) - S$128

HELLO KITTY RX-78-2 GUNDAM SD EX-STANDARD CLEAR COLOR - S$37

HELLO KITTY ZAKU II SD GUNDAM CROSS SILHOUETTE (CLEAR COLOR) - S$40

HG 1/144 GUNDAM TR-6 (HAZE N THLEY II RAH) ADVANCE OF Z THE FLAG OF TITANS CLEAR COLOR - S$94

RG 1/144 CROSSBONE GUNDAM X1 (TITANIUM FINISH) - S$80

Here’s some more good news— customers who spend a minimum purchase of S$150 will get a free Haropla Basic Green (Clear) item.

Head down to Northpoint City during this period to check out the displays and promotion.

Do note that there will be no actual merchandise sold at the event, there will only be product displays to see up close.

Interested buyers will have to scan a QR code on the display items and make the purchase online.

All images courtesy of BANDAI NAMCO.

This article is sponsored by BANDAI NAMCO.

Why S'pore wholesaler You Tiao Man founder reduced prices for struggling clients even as revenue fell by 50% in Covid times

Lessons on Leadership: The woman behind You Tiao Man shared that if one can show kindness, you must because you can. 

March 26, 2022, 06:57 PM

Rolls-Royce driver refuses to move car along narrow Tiong Bahru lane, holds up line of frustrated drivers

He appeared to be unhappy at a white BMW, which he claimed was in his way.

March 26, 2022, 05:38 PM

S'poreans most look forward to 10 pax dine-in & household visitations: Polls

Singapore is indeed a nation of foodies.

March 26, 2022, 04:32 PM

S'pore's first hot air balloon ride finally open for bookings, costs S$265 per pax

The price is inclusive of a short flight, and a non-alcoholic celebratory toast.

March 26, 2022, 03:45 PM

Duckland customer returns to restaurant to pay for bill

No police report was made.

March 26, 2022, 03:21 PM

S'porean man, 22, who named exact spots on India map, coolly answers questions on 2nd century map of Ireland

Really good with maps.

March 26, 2022, 02:33 PM

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

A monster of a drummer.

March 26, 2022, 01:52 PM

Insane queues at MBS & ION Orchard as S'poreans flock to buy Omega x Swatch watches

Intense.

March 26, 2022, 01:30 PM

Police officers trained to fire at centre of the body to stop imminent threat & avoid injuring bystanders: Shanmugam

Officers had first used their tasers but to no avail.

March 26, 2022, 12:40 PM

Yishun GrabFood customer allegedly threatens to make delivery rider pay for order if not delivered by certain time

Very unreasonable.

March 26, 2022, 12:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.