S'pore's first hot air balloon ride finally open for bookings, costs S$265 per pax

The first-ever hot air balloon in Singapore is finally lifting off soon.

Ballons Du Monde, the company behind the hot air balloon, announced that bookings are now available to the public via their website.

A ride costs S$265 per person, with a maximum of three per group.

The price is listed as its "launch rate", so it's possible that it will only get more expensive after the initial period.

All guests must be fully vaccinated, and have their masks on.

What to expect

The cost covers a 50-minute "Ballons du Monde experience".

This includes:

Introduction to ballooning

A five- to seven-minute long flight

A (non-alcoholic) celebratory toast after the flight

Free and easy access within the site

Groups may be adjusted depending on passenger weight, and the order of group rides will not be in sequence.

Your booking may also be rescheduled due to the weather.

There are no restrooms in the area.

A quick check of the booking schedule reveals that they are only three slots for the rest of March. Only bookings for two or three are allowed, it seems (i.e. you can't go solo).

Test flights took place last year

Ballons Du Monde has been conducting training and testing of the balloon at the open Bayfront Event Space, which lead to members of the public spotting the hot air balloon up and about late last year.

At that point in time, the company had not announced an exact launch date as they were still training to ensure the "best and safest experience for everyone."

This is the first hot air balloon in Singapore.

A hot air balloon relies on board burners to heat up the air in order to generate lift.

The DHL Balloon launched in 2006, if you can still recall, was a tethered helium balloon.

Top image via ballonsdumonde/Instagram and Ballons Du Monde's website