Ampang Niang Tou Fu in Katong closing down

Ampang Niang Tou Fu along East Coast Road is closing down for good.

News of its impending closure was spread via word-of-mouth after radio personality and deejay Jean Danker posted about it on Instagram Story and Daniel Food Diary blog followed up with a call to the shop.

Staff confirmed that the boss has had enough.

The last day of operations is tentatively on May 31, 2022.

No-frills food

The yong tau foo place is known for its no-frills simple soup base and standardised pricing of 80 cents a piece, with a minimum of 10 pieces per order.

It used to cost 70 cents a piece a year ago but inflation has jacked everything up.

Each order is served on a large plate -- to the chagrin or delight of first-time customers.

Rice is optional.

Ampang Niang Tou Fu

225 East Coast Road, Singapore 428922

Opens 11:30am – 8:30pm daily, closed on Wednesdays

