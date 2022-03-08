Ampang Niang Tou Fu in Katong closing down

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Ampang Niang Tou Fu along East Coast Road is closing down for good.
News of its impending closure was spread via word-of-mouth after radio personality and deejay Jean Danker posted about it on Instagram Story and Daniel Food Diary blog followed up with a call to the shop.
Staff confirmed that the boss has had enough.
The last day of operations is tentatively on May 31, 2022.
No-frills food
The yong tau foo place is known for its no-frills simple soup base and standardised pricing of 80 cents a piece, with a minimum of 10 pieces per order.
It used to cost 70 cents a piece a year ago but inflation has jacked everything up.
Each order is served on a large plate -- to the chagrin or delight of first-time customers.
Rice is optional.
Ampang Niang Tou Fu
225 East Coast Road, Singapore 428922
Opens 11:30am – 8:30pm daily, closed on Wednesdays
All photos via Google Maps
Follow and listen to our podcast here
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.