95-octane petrol crosses S$3 per litre mark in S'pore

Petrol prices in Singapore surged higher in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Shell raised prices of with 95 and 98-octane fuel by S$0.21 per litre on March 7, according to Fuel Kaki that tracks prices of fuel.
Caltex and Esso last updated their prices on March 4.
Shell diesel: From S$2.42 to S$2.67
Caltex diesel: From S$2.42 to S$2.58
Esso diesel: From S$2.39 to S$2.55
Caltex 92-octane: From S$2.72 to S$2.92
Esso 92-octane: From S$2.80 to S$2.91
Shell 95-octane: S$2.85 to S$3.06
Caltex 95-octane:S$2.85 to S$2.98
Esso 95-octane: S$2.84 to S$2.95
Shell 98-octane: S$3.34 to S$3.55
Caltex 98-octane: S$3.51 to S$3.64
Esso 98-octane: S$3.31 to S$3.42
Supply concerns exacerbated by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have compounded pent-up demand for oil globally as countries recover from the pandemic.
Reuters reported Brent crude oil prices to have hit US$139.13 a barrel in early trade on March 7.
Prices could surpass US$150 a barrel in the short term.
