41-year-old woman in China gets into a fight with 29-year-old cashier after being called 'auntie'

A 41-year-old woman got into a fight with a supermarket cashier after being called "auntie".

This incident happened in the city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, China.

Upset over being called "Auntie"

According to the Chinese press, Sohu, the 41-year-old, surnamed Xing, felt uncomfortable when the cashier called her "auntie", and started reasoning with the latter.

Xing told the cashier that she felt their age gap is not too big, and so it was inappropriate for the cashier to call her "auntie".

Instead, she would prefer to be called "big sister."

The cashier, who's 29 years old, had apparently replied Xing by saying, "What's wrong with me calling you 'auntie', what's wrong?"

Got into a brawl

While Xing admitted that she was sensitive about her age, she added that the cashier had a terrible attitude.

Xing accused the cashier of throwing the receipt into the cart and calling her "crazy".

Xing then questioned her attitude. Amid the dispute, the two even scuffled with each other.

Xing said that the cashier pulled her hair and kicked her.

Both of them were taken to the police station for mediation afterwards, and the cashier compensated Xing RMB500 (about S$100).

Cashier quit the job

According to the shop's surveillance footage, the local police saw that Xing's phone had made contact with the cashier during the argument. The cashier then appeared agitated and hit Xing first.

The cashier reportedly quit her job after the incident and could not be contacted anymore.

The manager of the supermarket agreed that it was the cashier's fault to start the fight.

However, he reasoned that Xing was called "auntie" because she "looked slightly haggard".

Nevertheless, he apologised to Xing and the customer accepted his apology.

He was reported as saying: "I apologise on [the cashier's] behalf, sorry, auntie. I'm sorry. Oops, I mean sorry, sister. Sorry, pretty lady. Okay? We will improve in the future."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All images via 1818黃金眼 from Sohu