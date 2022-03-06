Back

41-year-old woman in China gets into a fight with 29-year-old cashier after being called 'auntie'

The woman admitted that she's rather particular about her age.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 06, 2022, 01:52 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 41-year-old woman got into a fight with a supermarket cashier after being called "auntie".

This incident happened in the city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, China.

Upset over being called "Auntie"

According to the Chinese press, Sohu, the 41-year-old, surnamed Xing, felt uncomfortable when the cashier called her "auntie", and started reasoning with the latter.

Xing told the cashier that she felt their age gap is not too big, and so it was inappropriate for the cashier to call her "auntie".

Instead, she would prefer to be called "big sister."

The cashier, who's 29 years old, had apparently replied Xing by saying, "What's wrong with me calling you 'auntie', what's wrong?"

Got into a brawl

While Xing admitted that she was sensitive about her age, she added that the cashier had a terrible attitude.

Xing accused the cashier of throwing the receipt into the cart and calling her "crazy".

Xing then questioned her attitude. Amid the dispute, the two even scuffled with each other.

Xing said that the cashier pulled her hair and kicked her.

Both of them were taken to the police station for mediation afterwards, and the cashier compensated Xing RMB500 (about S$100).

Cashier quit the job

According to the shop's surveillance footage, the local police saw that Xing's phone had made contact with the cashier during the argument. The cashier then appeared agitated and hit Xing first.

The cashier reportedly quit her job after the incident and could not be contacted anymore.

The manager of the supermarket agreed that it was the cashier's fault to start the fight.

However, he reasoned that Xing was called "auntie" because she "looked slightly haggard".

Nevertheless, he apologised to Xing and the customer accepted his apology.

He was reported as saying: "I apologise on [the cashier's] behalf, sorry, auntie. I'm sorry. Oops, I mean sorry, sister. Sorry, pretty lady. Okay? We will improve in the future."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All images via 1818黃金眼 from Sohu

Milo S'pore giving away free Adidas bags when you buy Milo beverages until Mar. 27

For all you Milo lovers out there.

March 06, 2022, 01:27 PM

S'porean man, 32, infected with Omicron variant: It hurts like s****

It's supposed to feel mild.

March 06, 2022, 01:15 PM

Very civilised Sambar deer gingerly crosses S'pore road

What a rare sight.

March 06, 2022, 11:30 AM

Lights seen moving in 'S' shape in sky over Bugis fascinate passers-by

Someone commented that they looked like "a dragon".

March 06, 2022, 11:22 AM

Free entry into Sakura-themed Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay for CHAS cardholders till Mar. 11

Visitors can catch the Sakura floral display now.

March 06, 2022, 11:15 AM

Bukit Batok roast meat stall sells S$0.80 chicken rice from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8

Four-day promotion.

March 06, 2022, 10:21 AM

16,274 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 5

Today's update.

March 05, 2022, 10:48 PM

Russia govt bans Facebook, restricts Twitter & orders independent media not to call the war on Ukraine a war

Spreading 'fake news' about the unprovoked invasion on its smaller neighbour is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

March 05, 2022, 09:31 PM

Josephine Teo addresses questions by Leong Mun Wai & Pritam Singh on government's funding of SPH media

Teo said that the funding was needed to give the local media a chance to succeed.

March 05, 2022, 06:39 PM

Scientists begin analysing mysterious 300-year-old 'mermaid mummy' found in Japan

A bizarre enigma.

March 05, 2022, 06:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.