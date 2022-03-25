32 digital display panels in Woodgrove HDB lift lobbies vandalised, police investigating

32 digital display panels at lift lobbies around a HDB estate in Woodgrove were found to have been vandalised.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Mar. 24), Hany Soh, Member of Parliament for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, shared photos of the vandalised panels.

The panels appear to have been shattered and detached from where it was originally installed.

Police investigating

Soh said in her Facebook post that the Singapore police is working closely with the panel operators, Target Media, and the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council to investigate these cases of vandalism.

"Vandalism is a serious offence punishable by law," Soh said.

She added that it is unfortunate that these panels, which intended to "provide useful information for our residents", have been vandalised in such a manner.

"I hope that we can all play our part in taking care of the facilities in our neighbourhoods for the benefit of everyone," she said.

