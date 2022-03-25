Back

32 digital display panels in Woodgrove HDB lift lobbies vandalised, police investigating

Not cool.

Syahindah Ishak | March 25, 2022, 04:09 PM

32 digital display panels at lift lobbies around a HDB estate in Woodgrove were found to have been vandalised.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Mar. 24), Hany Soh, Member of Parliament for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, shared photos of the vandalised panels.

The panels appear to have been shattered and detached from where it was originally installed.

Image via Hany Soh/Facebook.

Image via Hany Soh/Facebook.

Image via Hany Soh/Facebook.

Police investigating

Soh said in her Facebook post that the Singapore police is working closely with the panel operators, Target Media, and the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council to investigate these cases of vandalism.

"Vandalism is a serious offence punishable by law," Soh said.

She added that it is unfortunate that these panels, which intended to "provide useful information for our residents", have been vandalised in such a manner.

"I hope that we can all play our part in taking care of the facilities in our neighbourhoods for the benefit of everyone," she said.

Here's her full Facebook post:

Top images via Hany Soh/Facebook.

