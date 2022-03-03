Back

3 macaques in NTU chase GrabFood rider away from his motorcycle

It's their bike now.

Ashley Tan | March 09, 2022, 06:26 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If your GrabFood delivery is taking awhile, it could be because your delivery rider might very well be fighting off some monkeys.

This was exactly what happened to one rider on the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) campus, who faced a trio of long-tailed macaques unwilling to relinquish possession of his motorcycle and GrabFood bag.

A photo of the monkeys surrounding the motorcycle, with one perched imperiously atop the GrabFood bag, was captured and posted to a Facebook group for Singapore delivery riders.

Photo from Grabfood Delivery Rider Singapore / FB

A video showed the rider returning to his motorcycle, but was subsequently chased away by the three macaques.

This was despite the rider's attempt to scare them off with a large swatting gesture.

The video then cuts off, and it is uncertain how the rider managed to get back on his bike.

Video from Singapore Incidents / FB

Avoid feeding macaques and other wildlife

This isn't the first time macaques have stolen or attempted to steal people's possessions.

Macaques in Singapore have become very used to the presence of humans, and due to humans feeding them, have come to recognise that plastic bags contain food.

The macaques in this incident could have come to associate GrabFood bags with the food as well.

Feeding alters the natural behaviour of wildlife, making them reliant on humans for food.

This may subsequently lead to wildlife displaying more aggressive behaviour towards humans, and venturing further into roads and urban areas, which could be potentially dangerous for themselves and members of the public.

According to NParks, visitors to nature areas should take note not to feed the macaques, as it might reduce their natural inclination to forage in the forests.

If you encounter a macaque, here are some things to take note of:

  • Remain calm and quiet.

  • Do not make sudden movements.

  • Do not maintain eye contact with the monkeys.

  • Conceal all food and plastic bags.

  • Do not try to hit the monkey.

  • Look away and back off slowly.

  • Keep away from the area until the monkeys have left.

Under the Wildlife Act, feeding of wildlife is strictly prohibited without the Director-General’s approval.

First-time offenders caught feeding wildlife can be fined up to S$5,000, and repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000.

Top photo from Grabfood Delivery Rider Singapore / FB and Singapore Incidents / FB

20% of junior doctors in S'pore work more than 80 hours a week, MOH reviewing working conditions

A new tripartite workgroup will also work to prevent of abuse and harassment of healthcare workers.

March 09, 2022, 06:16 PM

Omicron wave in S'pore peaked & subsiding: Ong Ye Kung

Healthcare workers can rest soon.

March 09, 2022, 06:08 PM

STB investigating after MBS Badge Lady seen out & about without mask again

Back to the authorities.

March 09, 2022, 05:55 PM

This French Cafe at Tanjong Pagar made us feel like ‘Emily in Paris’ for an afternoon

From the interior decor to pastries - it’s all things French.

March 09, 2022, 05:55 PM

Not appropriate to lift measures at this stage: Janil Puthucheary on calls for VDS to be relaxed immediately

VDS.

March 09, 2022, 05:42 PM

New polyclinic in Taman Jurong to open by 2028, Queenstown polyclinic to be redeveloped

There will be a total of 32 polyclinics by 2030.

March 09, 2022, 05:02 PM

Speed limiters, co-drivers & rain covers to be mandatory for all lorries ferrying migrant workers

More details will be announced at a later date.

March 09, 2022, 05:00 PM

Stagger start times so upper primary, secondary school students can sleep more: Jamus Lim

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said schools have 'agency' to set their own start & end times.

March 09, 2022, 04:42 PM

No, S'poreans still can't drive into M'sia from April 1, 2022 when its borders reopen

No announcements on driving.

March 09, 2022, 04:18 PM

Pornsak & Shane Pow's car broken into in US, passports & phones stolen

Oh no.

March 09, 2022, 03:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.