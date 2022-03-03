3 macaques in NTU chase GrabFood rider away from his motorcycle

If your GrabFood delivery is taking awhile, it could be because your delivery rider might very well be fighting off some monkeys.

This was exactly what happened to one rider on the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) campus, who faced a trio of long-tailed macaques unwilling to relinquish possession of his motorcycle and GrabFood bag.

A photo of the monkeys surrounding the motorcycle, with one perched imperiously atop the GrabFood bag, was captured and posted to a Facebook group for Singapore delivery riders.

A video showed the rider returning to his motorcycle, but was subsequently chased away by the three macaques.

This was despite the rider's attempt to scare them off with a large swatting gesture.

The video then cuts off, and it is uncertain how the rider managed to get back on his bike.

Avoid feeding macaques and other wildlife

This isn't the first time macaques have stolen or attempted to steal people's possessions.

Macaques in Singapore have become very used to the presence of humans, and due to humans feeding them, have come to recognise that plastic bags contain food.

The macaques in this incident could have come to associate GrabFood bags with the food as well.

Feeding alters the natural behaviour of wildlife, making them reliant on humans for food.

This may subsequently lead to wildlife displaying more aggressive behaviour towards humans, and venturing further into roads and urban areas, which could be potentially dangerous for themselves and members of the public.

According to NParks, visitors to nature areas should take note not to feed the macaques, as it might reduce their natural inclination to forage in the forests.

If you encounter a macaque, here are some things to take note of:

Remain calm and quiet.

Do not make sudden movements.

Do not maintain eye contact with the monkeys.

Conceal all food and plastic bags.

Do not try to hit the monkey.

Look away and back off slowly.

Keep away from the area until the monkeys have left.

Under the Wildlife Act, feeding of wildlife is strictly prohibited without the Director-General’s approval.

First-time offenders caught feeding wildlife can be fined up to S$5,000, and repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000.

Top photo from Grabfood Delivery Rider Singapore / FB and Singapore Incidents / FB