1-Altitude at One Raffles Place closing down after 12 years

Another one.

Belmont Lay | March 04, 2022, 02:38 AM

1-Altitude is officially closing down.

The bar-lounge-restaurant in the sky at the top of One Raffles Place is shutting down after 12 years.

It will be gone for good before March 31, 2022.

Its impending closure was revealed in a Facebook post.

The venue sits 282m above sea level to provide patrons an unobstructed 360-degree views of the city.

via Google Maps

In its heyday, before the pandemic struck, the venue played host to renowned deejays and high net worth clientele.

1-Altitude's parent company 1-Group will launch a new concept 1-Arden at CapitaSpring.

Not much information is available for 1-Arden other than it being an iconic lifestyle F&B destination.

1-Group also manages Bee's Knees, Botanico, Monti, Stellar, FLNT, and Zorba the Greek Taverna.

